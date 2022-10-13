July Forgety, left, and Catherine Groff, right were among 130 women military veterans who participated in Honor Flight 31 Wednesday. They flew from Knoxville to Washington D.C., visited several memorials, and then flew back to Knoxville Wednesday evening.
July Forgety, left, and Catherine Groff, right were among 130 women military veterans who participated in Honor Flight 31 Wednesday. They flew from Knoxville to Washington D.C., visited several memorials, and then flew back to Knoxville Wednesday evening.
contributed
Catherine Groff at the Vietnam War Memorial Wednesday in Washington D.C.
contributed
Julie Forgety enters the Women’s Military Memorial in Washington D.C.
Two former Rogersville American Legion Post 21 Commanders spent Wednesday in Washington D.C. as part of an Honor Flight 31 honoring women military veterans.
Julie Forgety, a 28 year member of Post 21, and Catherine Groff, a 12 year member, were among the tour of 130 East Tennessee women military veterans who received a free flight to Washington D.C. and guided tour of several memorials.
They took off from Knoxville around 9 a.m. and arrived back home shortly before 8 p.m.
Among their destinations were a SeeBees Memorial drive-by, a White House drive-by, and stops at the Women’s Military Memorial, WWII Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Air Force Memorial, the Vietnam and Korean War Memorials, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where they observed the Laying of the Wreath and Change of Guard ceremonies.
Upon their return to Knoxville Wednesday evening they received a hero’s welcome from a large contingent of family and friends, as well as the University of Tennessee Marching Band.
HonorAir Knoxville is a non-profit organization that takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans from East Tennessee to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor their sacrifice — at no charge to the veteran.
The HonorAir website states no amount of gratitude could ever repay the debt for the gift of democracy veterans gave the world. However, HonorAir Knoxville is dedicated to honoring East Tennessee World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans and the sacrifices they made to ensure our freedoms.
Each HonorAir Knoxville trip costs $500 per veteran. Anyone interested in making a contribution can learn more by visiting their website at https://www.honorairknoxville.com