L-R: Karli Lawson, Kaitlyn Cook, and Addison Wright

L-R: Karli Lawson, Kaitlyn Cook, and Addison Wright

 Jeff Bobo

During its Sept. 1 meeting the Hawkins County Board of Education was introduced to two of its three student reps for the 2022-23 school year.

Rogersville, TN

Sept. 1, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos