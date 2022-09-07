During its Sept. 1 meeting the Hawkins County Board of Education was introduced to two of its three student reps for the 2022-23 school year.
Last month the BOE held its meeting at Volunteer High School where it met Volunteer student rep Addison Wright.
Wright has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school while enrolled in honors, AP, and ETSU dual enrollment courses. She is a member of the nursing education program, and is seeking to obtain her CNA license in the fall.
Wright is also a member of the Lady Falcons basketball team throughout her high school career, and after high school she plans on attending college and becoming a physician’s assistant.
Thursday evening in Rogersville BOE vice-chair Debbie Shedden introduce the Board’s two other student reps who weren’t able to attend the August meeting in Church Hill.
Clinch School will be represented on the BOE by Karli Lawson.
In her bio Lawson stated she is fun loving, family oriented and an all around bubbly person.
Lawson added, “I aspire to be the best person I can, not only for myself, but also for my friends, my family, and the people around me. I am currently in the National Honor Society, and love every moment. After high school my dream is to own my own salon. I’m looking to attend TCAT for cosmetology after graduation.”
Cherokee will be represented by Kaitlyn Cook who is an honors student. Cook’s first full year at Cherokee was her junior year last year and she has been active in choir, theater and culinary arts.
Shedden noted that to be nominated by her peers to represent her school on the BOE as a transfer students is a big accomplishment for Cook.
Cook read her own biography to the board.
“There as a point in time where I kept my ambitions to myself without realizing the importance of working towards my passions. I was born and raised in an environment with no opportunity, Lake County, California. My education advancements and connections were all limited. Change and escapism was the only thing on my mind. One year ago I made what I consider to be one of the hardest decisions. I moved across the country in hopes of finding a more suitable life, and I can safely say that I regret nothing. Having this opportunity to be a student representative means a great deal to me. I am hard working, considerate and invitingly polite, and I will whatever it takes to make my peers proud.”
Every year one student from each of the county’s high schools is selected to represent his or her fellow students on the BOE. This is the 12th year of the student BOE representative program which was launched by Shedden in 2011.
Shedden noted, “These student board representatives will be giving us their viewpoints, they’ll be expressing concerns about things that are going on in their school, and in a few words they’re going to bringing their school to us so that we can get a good viewpoint.”
Traditionally each student rep makes one or two reports per school year to the BOE on current events and accomplishments at their school.
Board members also occasionally call on student reps to comment on certain issues, and give their elected counterparts a better understanding of student opinion and what’s actually happening on campus.
Student BOE reps are required to be a senior, score 19 or better average on their ACT, maintain a 3.0 or better GPA, have no discipline referrals, no more than five absence per school year, receive three faculty recommendations, and they must turn in a petition signed by 15 more more fellow students.