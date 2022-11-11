WWI
WWII (tablet No. 1)
WWII (tablet No. 2)
WWII (tablet No. 3)
WWII (tablet No. 4)
Korean War
Vietnam War
Located on the front lawn of the Hawkins County Courthouse facing Main Street the Hawkins County War Memorial was dedicated on Memorial Day, May 31, 1993.
It was dedicated to those who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America from Hawkins County - past, present and future.
The names engraved on the marble tablets surrounding the eternal flame are the Hawkins County men who paid the supreme sacrifice during WWI, WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam War.
A dedication stone reads, "We must always remember that it is through God's help, and by their sacrifice, that we enjoy our freedom today."
