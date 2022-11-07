America’s election system isn’t particularly easy to navigate, but there are financial implications if you don’t. Skipping elections means having no say in local taxation and spending.
It’s difficult for some people to grasp how to register to vote, and still more difficult to carve out the time to cast a ballot. Elections also require that voters make informed choices about candidates and their platforms, and sometimes to study jargon-filled language to judge an amendment or bond’s worth.
Then, after all of that, you have to believe that your vote will make a difference — no easy task. One Ipsos poll found that 80% of occasional voters and 68% of nonvoters were less likely to believe government directly impacts their lives than did people who voted consistently (84%). A National Public Radio survey found that two-thirds of nonvoters agreed with the idea that voting has little to do with how the country actually runs.
How do we break the logjam? The Ipsos poll found that inconsistent voters would only find their way to the polls when they felt like their vote really mattered — or when the stakes were unusually high. Often, little-noticed local elections meet both standards.
Ipsos’ non-voting respondents were typically younger, had lower levels of education, were not affiliated with either party, and — crucially — were more likely to be lower-income workers. Yet local elections regularly deal with issues which directly impact the bottom line. Not voting could literally be taking money out of your own pocket.
Much of direct taxation, and the spending that’s most noticeable in our lives, is controlled at the city, county and state levels. But embarrassingly low local participation leaves those decisions to a previous few.
Studies on turnout in these elections show that homeowners, the wealthy and the elderly dominate the vote. By not participating, others ensure that their opinions and needs aren’t addressed, while also skewing local policies in a way that may not be representative of the actual populace.
Ironically, 74% of those who responded to a survey by the Pew Research Center felt that voting was a more important element of good citizenship than paying taxes. In fact, the two are interrelated — so staying home could really cost you.