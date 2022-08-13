Butterfly-Garden-with-Tiger-Eyes-Sumac2-2-2000x1200

The Fall Gardeners’ Festival features a variety of presentations, educational workshops, exhibits, wagon tours, garden vendors and opportunities to Ask-the-Expert. Photo by Shalena Durkot, courtesy UTIA.

 contributed

CROSSVILLE – As landowners and gardeners plan their fall landscapes and gardens, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is gearing up to provide valuable resources that will help them be successful.

