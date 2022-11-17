A medical equipment donation from the Rogersville Rural Health Services Consortium will help the Hawkins County School System in its ongoing efforts to train tomorrow’s nurses and medical professionals.
This coming Tuesday morning school officials will visit the RHSC facility on Highway 11-W to pick up the equipment which Director of Schools Matt Hixson estimated would cost well over $100,000 if the school system had to purchase it new.
The big ticket items are examination tables which can cost thousands of dollars each. The medical equipment will be divided between Cherokee and Volunteer’s nursing programs
Hawkins County Commissioner Tom Kern who is also employed by the Consortium, played a big role in securing the donations.
Kern noted that when medical services shifted to the RHSC’s new Rt. 66 facility, a lot of equipment at the old site was placed in storage.
The contributions was approved by RHSC CEO Linda Buck who said this equipment may someday lead to more homegrown nurses and health professionals serving Hawkins County communities.
“We had beds and exam tables that were not being used, and we had them in storage,” Kern told the Review. “We don’t need it, and the idea came up to donate it to the high schools. It’s in perfectly good shape. Ms. Buck has always been in favor of supporting education and giving back to the community, and that’s what she decided to do with it. We support rural healthcare, and Ms. Buck has been very adamant about that.”
Kern added, “It is tons of equipment. I’d say 6-7 exam tables, like what you’d see in the doctor’s office today. These students can actually do hands on training in a real hospital environment or clinic environment.”
Buck told the Review the healthcare industry is experiencing staff shortages at every professional level.
“Rural Health Services’ objective is to get high school students interested in pursuing a healthcare career,” Buck said. “RHSC providing equipment for students to train in a realistic practicum setting or for hands on learning maybe the key to incentivizing students toward this career path. The future of any industry, and healthcare is no exception, is finding/hiring quality skilled staff.”
Although the medical equipment will benefit high school nursing students, Hixson noted that due to the variety of furniture included in the donations, some non-medical items will benefit many schools across Hawkins County.
“Most of the medical-type equipment will be utilized in the nursing programs at both VHS and CHS,” Hixson said. “Both high schools have these programs located in their Career Technical Education (CTE) wings of their campuses. One of the exam tables can easily run thousands of dollars. I would estimate the value of the donation to easily exceed $100,000.”
Hixson added, “When we can simulate what students will see and utilize in the workplace, their learning is greatly enhanced. With the State of Tennessee’s Innovative Schools Grant, targeting enhancement and growth of all CTE programs, we are looking for ways to grow and increase the availability of all CTE programs. One of our most successful programs are the nursing programs.”
Hixson expressed gratitude to Kern and Buck for the donation.
“I would like to personally thank Ms. Buck for her very generous donation and for her unwavering support for Hawkins County Schools,” Hixson said. “Ms. Buck has demonstrated a strong focus and support for education and the families in our region for over 20 years. This donation is yet another example of her focus and vision for rural communities. I also want to thank Mr. Kern for reaching out to me regarding this valuable equipment and for his support as a County Commissioner as well.”
Hixson added, “These two individuals support our efforts to increase workforce development and options for our students within Hawkins County. Our students and staff will make good use of this equipment as we further equip our students for opportunities within the medical field.”