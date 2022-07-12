The Hawkins County Commission will be asked later this month to allocate $400,000 of it’s $1.6 million opioid lawsuit settlement toward a regional drug treatment center being organized by Circuit Judges in Northeast Tennessee.
NE TN judges have addressed county commissions across the region seeking a portion of their “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement to start this drug treatment center.
In November of last year Hawkins County received a check for more than $1.67 million which was the county’s share of the opioid lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals.
That 2017 state lawsuit was filed against three prescription narcotics manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings at the behest of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys Generals Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Dan Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
The lawsuit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which states babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.
The treatment center proposed by the judges would be located in a recently closed Carter County prison with 185 beds.
Although the Hawkins County Commission voted in January to set aside its $1.6 million for the treatment center, that plan is now jeopardized by the county’s pending $3.2 million deficit in the proposed 2022-23 budget.
Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross has also proposed a halfway house/treatment center be established in Hawkins County to help keep participants of his Recovery Court from falling back into their old habits after completing rehab.
Ross is expected to make his case for a portion of the Baby Doe settlement when the commission’s Budget Committee meets again July 18.
”This problem is huge”
At its July 7 budget workshop Carter County Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street and 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface appeared before the Budget Committee to again make their case for a portion of the county’s opioid settlement.
“You guys have all heard us over and over again, and we all agree that we have an issue,” Boniface told the Budget Committee on July 7. “The problem is, this county is like every other county. Where do we find the money to try to address it. Nobody has enough money to address this problem. This problem is huge.”
Boniface said these funds are an investment because the program will help get people off drugs and working, and taking care of their children.
Getting addicts cured will reduce the burden off of everyone she said.
Boniface added, “We have a unique opportunity to offer. I don’t know if it will ever come back again. It’s a perfect storm of an available facility, a governor in support, and we’ve got this (opioid settlement) money, which you guys all need. I understand, and I’m not asking for all of it. I realize that’s a big ask. We are asking for what you can possibly carve out because we want Hawkins County to have a seat at the table.”
NE TN counties have allocated funds
Street noted that any county that doesn’t make a contribution to the program won’t have representation when a board of directors is appointed to manage it, and won’t be allowed to send patients there for treatment.
Overall NE TN cities and counties received $21 million in opioid settlement funds. So far Carter County has committed it’s entire $1.4 million settlement; Street said Sullivan County has indicated it will allocated its entire $4 million settlement; Elizabethton allocated $300,000; Johnson County allocated $50,000; and Hamblen County allocated $500,000 of its $1.5 million settlement.
Street said he believes Washington County will allocate $2 million, but that’s not finalized.
Boniface noted that this is a one time funding request. She said there are commitments from Nashville for future operating cost, and they just need funding to get it up and running.
“It sounds like you’ve got an (budget deficit) issue here, but I hope you can carve out a little money for ours as well,” Boniface said.
The full County Commission is expected to vote on the $400,000 contribution when it meets in regular session July 25.
Amy Cinnamon, who is director of Hawkins County Sessions Court Judge Todd Ross’s Recovery Court, told the Budget Committee on July 7 that the number of people they can serve is limited by funding, which is only $50,000 annually. She asked that Recovery Court be allocated some of the opioid settlement funds as well.
The committee asked Cinnamon and Ross to attend the July 18 Budget Committee and bring statistics about Recover Court to present to the committee.