The last thing you want to think about when traveling is a fire taking place at the hotel or lodging property where you are staying.
Yet, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are an estimated 3,900 hotel and motel fires each year that cause 15 deaths, 100 injuries and $100 million in property losses.
The National Fire Prevention Association did additional research from 2009 to 2013 and found that while most fires started in a lodging property’s kitchen, the majority of deaths came from fires that started in the bedroom. Nearly 75% of those deaths were from smoking materials. It’s one of many reasons that most properties now ban smoking indoors.
In 1990, the federal government passed a Hotel & Motel Fire Safety Act. It prohibits federal contractors from staying at hotels that don’t meet minimal fire safety standards. The good news is that FEMA makes that list public so anyone can consult it. It is available here: apps.usfa.fema.gov/hotel.
Safe Practices
Once you get into your hotel room, there are some things you can do to stay safe. The National Park Service, which publishes information to keep travelers safe, and the NFPA recommends doing the following tasks:
• Reading any fire safety information in the guestroom. It is often posted on the back of the entry door or somewhere nearby.
• Planning an escape route ahead of time. Find the two exits that are closest to your room.
• Testing the fire exit doors to ensure they work and are unlocked. If they are locked, immediately report it to management.
• Locating the nearest fire alarm and reading the operating instructions.
• Keeping your room key and a flashlight near the bed. Take them with you in the event of a fire.
• Counting the number of doors between you and the exit in case you have to escape in the dark.
Surviving a Fire
If a fire starts at a property, you need to evacuate as soon as possible. Follow the escape plan that you developed. When an alarm goes off, leave immediately, shutting doors behind you and using the stairs to exit the building.
If there is smoke covering your escape route, get as low as you can and crawl under the smoke to your exit.
If the worse happens and you can’t escape, the NFPA recommends doing the following:
• Turn off all fans and air conditioners.
• Stuff wet towels in the crack around the door.
• Call the fire department and let them know where you are.
• Wait at the window and signal with a flashlight or light-colored cloth.