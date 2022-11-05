Scores of veterans fought around the world to ensure American freedoms like the right to vote.
Some sacrificed everything. Now states and counties from coast to coast are recognizing their service at the ballot box with various “Vote in Honor of a Veteran” programs.
Far-flung places like the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia, as well as smaller entities like Florida’s Palm Beach, Pinellas and Putnam counties, now sponsor these programs, which were established to remind voters of veteran sacrifice. California has its own version titled “Honor Veterans. Vote.” Louisiana’s is called “Honor Vets … Vote!”
Voters are encouraged to submit a photo and short biography of a veteran. The photo is typically added to a special display at the country elections offices, while the bio information may be kept in a book for interested citizens to review.
“We have received very positive feedback from the veteran’s community,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate told the USA Vote Foundation. “This is just a small way we can say thank you to them. Hundreds of thousands of brave men and women defended our freedoms and our right to choose our representative form of government. We cannot say: ‘thank you’ enough for what they did for us, but we can honor them by participating in our elections.”
Maine has collected their personal stories in a publication called “Maine Remembers Those Who Served,” which is available online. Maine also has a special button. Ohio posts their stories to the secretary of state’s website, while California, Iowa and North Carolina are among those that offer vets their own personalized lapel pins. (North Carolina’s pin was created as part of a Wake Technical Community College graphic design course.) Alabama officials hand out stickers to participants that say, “I Vote in Honor of a Veteran.”
“We often take for granted the very things that deserve our gratitude and highest appreciation. We instead, focus on complaining about things like the national debt, when in fact, the biggest debt is that of our veterans who fought and died for the freedom we all enjoy,” Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler added. “Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid but our gratitude and respect can — and must — last forever.”