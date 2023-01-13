The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.
“The Volunteer State boasts tremendous beauty thanks to the Tennesseans who have made significant contributions to our natural resources,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We invite people across our Grand Divisions to nominate individuals and organizations who are benefiting Tennessee communities through environmental stewardship.”
The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards include 10 categories: Agriculture and Forestry; Building Green; Clean Air; Energy and Renewable Resources; Environmental Education and Outreach; Materials Management; Natural Resources; Water Quality; Sustainable Performance; and Lifetime Achievement.
A good example of a Hawkins County group that would be eligible for the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award is CareNET, which organizes multiple Holston River and Cherokee Lake shoreline cleanup events every year.
In November CareNET volunteers collected 48 large bags of trash, a dozen tires, and assorted other items from the Holston River and Cherokee Lake shoreline in Hawkins County.
In March CareNET filled 88 large bags of trash, removed two dozen tires, and other material (including a mailbox and a freezer) from the river and lake shoreline.
Any individual, business, organization, educational institution, or agency is eligible, provided it is in Tennessee and the project was fully implemented and/or finalized in the two years prior to Dec. 31, 2022, or for long-term projects finalized by the year prior to the nomination deadline. All nominees must have a minimum of three consecutive years of overall environmental compliance with TDEC. Self-nominations are encouraged.
“TDEC believes a clean and healthy environment is central to a prosperous economy and high quality of living.” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “These awards are a way to recognize those projects that improve Tennessee’s environment, protect our natural resources, and make the state such a great place to live, work, and play.”
A panel of judges representing agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental, and academic professionals will select award recipients based on criteria including level of project or program completion, innovation, and public education. The deadline for nominations is March 17, 2023. Award recipients will be announced in the summer of 2023.
There is a link in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com where you can find more information about the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship awards and how to make nominations.