members of cleanup crew.jpeg

A good example of a Hawkins County group that would be eligible for the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award is CareNET, shown here last year with dozens of bags of garbage after hours of work cleaning up a section of the Holston River and Cherokee Lake near Jim Town Road.

 contributed

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.

