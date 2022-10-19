Jesse Chandler lives on the streets in Rogersville, and carries a guitar with him everywhere he goes.
He is a Rogersville vative and is a graduate of Cherokee High School, but Jesse cannot remember if he is 26 or 27 years old. He does know, however that he has been homeless for about 5 years.
During the week Jesse can get a meal at God’s Blueprint or The Shepherd's Center.
But on the weekends there are little resources available for the homeless like Jesse. God’s Blueprint offers a weekend kit and there is a blessing box in town but this past Sunday Jesse was hungry.
While speaking to the Review in the Save-A-Lot parking lot Sunday Jesse received snack foods and chocolate milk along with a loaf of bread, peanut butter, jelly and a plastic spoon. Jesse tells The Review he is hungry and would not have had food otherwise. This is a typical weekend for the homeless.
Jesse has been in rehab previously and made it to a halfway house. There he was able to work and even bought himself a car. But the halfway house closed down and Jesse found himself living in his car.
He wrecked the car eventually and found himself on foot once again with old habits. Previously Jesse has worked building cabinets, as a forklift operator and has built pallets. But he doubts anyone would hire him again, especially being on the streets.
God’s Blueprint helps Jesse Survive
Without the help of homeless day center God's Blueprint on Armstrong Street Jesse thinks he might not have survived this long. Jesse needs medications and admits he is not consistent taking it. God’s Blueprints has been helping him with that and has been transporting Jesse to his appointments.
Jesse knows he has high blood pressure but he is unsure of any other diagnosis. Though medication is important, being hungry is often a priority. Jesse says being on the streets is extremely stressful and most people do not understand what it is like outdoors.
Jesse does get $200 a month in food stamps. However, he is not welcomed in most stores for previously shoplifting food and needed items. This has limited what he can buy to the convenience stores that will allow him to shop but the prices are much higher. Jesse has no food stamps left by the middle of the month and those are the hard weekends with no food.
According to Jesse, his troubles began when his Father passed away. His Mother lost their home in foreclosure. Jesse says he started hanging out with the wrong crowd and began using drugs.
When asked if Jesse has contact with his family he says no. He recalls the pain in his Mother's eyes the day she and his sister had to drop him off on the streets. He does not want to hurt them further by seeing him this way.
There is shame with addiction and mental health issues and there is shame with his past behaviors. Jesse is struggling. “They wouldn't feel good after dropping me off. Contact with me would be rough on my family. My Mom is doing good now.”
The Guitar Man
Jesse's original guitar was stolen while he was asleep. This was devastating for him. While at the laundromat one day a man donated his old guitar which Jesse now carries making him known on the streets as The Guitar Man.
He likes 90’s rock and has taught himself cords and notes. Jesse used to sleep in the open, preferably beneath a store camera. He says theft amongst the homeless happens during sleep and his cell phone has been stolen too.
With his last possessions in a small backpack, he carries a tattered sleeping bag along with his replacement guitar. With a new law in place making it illegal to sleep in public Jesse can no longer sleep under cameras for security.
The Blessing Box
Though the First Christian Church at 210 S. Depot Street offers a Blessing Box which is filled each day with food, it is emptied before morning. There are some non-perishables that do not require cooking but Jesse is not so lucky to find any.
Being homeless, Jesse is especially cautious at night and there is no place to hide to sleep near the Blessing Box. By the time Jesse can make it to the box it is empty. According to Ruth Mowell Byrns who is in charge of The Blessing Box, the need for food in the entire community is great right now for families as well as the homeless.
Jesse tells The Review, “It’s easier to get free drugs out here than it is to get a shower or food.”
He intends to get back into rehab but he is waiting on a medication change required. “I'm tired of it. I don't want to live like this.”