The apostle Paul writes a letter to the church of Ephesus and in chapter 3:8 makes a bold declaration.
Paul says, “unto me who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ. I want to ask the question today, what could possibly be worth giving up me running my life and doing as I please to surrender to Christ and letting Him direct my life?
Before given some insight into directly what could Paul be talking about that he preached and taught the unsearchable riches of Christ, let me share two parables taught by Jesus. He said in Matthew 13:44-46, the kingdom of heaven is like a treasure hid in a field; the which when a man hath found, he hideth, and for joy thereof goeth and selleth all that he hath and buyeth that field.
The second parable follows that says, Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto a merchant man seeking goodly pearls; Who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought it.
Is it possible that followers of Christ are offered something so big, so magnificent, so rich that they believe by the millions, that this new life following Jesus is like the Pearl of Great Price? This life is so great, Christians are willing to risk persecution, imprisonment and even death for it.
Just what is the meaning of the unsearchable riches of Christ? How would I receive these riches? Christians believe when we ask forgiveness of our sins and surrender to follow Christ, God gives us a new life and our names are written in His book in heaven, These new Christians, like the parables, are willing to give up their individual will and their lives to let Jesus sit on the throne of their lives.
What does that do, you ask? Why does Jesus teach that? Isn’t it ole fashioned? According to God’s own promises, when we get off the throne of our lives and ask Jesus to sit in that place, it means we have made Jesus Lord of our life. He is no longer just Savior, He become Lord. He adopts us into His family and as a member of His family, we are opened the door of everything heaven has to offer.
You might say, but I thought that was only when we went to heaven. The answer is no, when we surrender to Christ, eternal life starts now in us now. Heavens treasuries are open and we are offered the unsearchable riches of Christ. Those riches are incommunicable, ineffable, and inconceivable. Many Christians have joy unspeakable. Those riches encompass all God Himself is and what He has to offer us.
The few people that have been given a glimpse into heaven found there are not words to describe what they saw. The unsearchable riches of Christ, then are God given talents, gifts, presence, power, authority, and I believe miracles.
God frequently leads us to do what we consider impossible, but God Himself adds what isn’t there to bring about His will.
I’ve worked in ministry for 36 years now and we regularly see very real miracles in 21st century America. For a follower of Jesus, every day is exciting as we follow Jesus to see what He will do.
Jesus tells His disciples He has to go back to heaven in order for God to send the Holy Spirit. On the day of Pentecost, we learn the Holy Spirit comes to live Jesus life through a believer. When you contemplate what Jesus has done for us and what this means, it should light a fire within you because you are being given the unsearchable riches of Christ.
In just over a month, there is a Crusade. Church members across the county are inviting people to go to this crusade with them. Our command from Christ is to go tell, but this Crusade will direct folks how to become a Christian and then to find these unsearchable riches for themselves.
Father, I ask you to open the windows of heaven to everyone hungry today and show them the unsearchable riches of Your Kingdom and Your Glory. In Jesus Name, Amen.