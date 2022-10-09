Question: Is a knowledge of the Holy Spirit significant to the Christians life?
Answer: Yes! We will answer this question, from the Bible, as simple and easy to understand as we can. Lesson # 2.
Let’s begin with Paul’s very positive teaching found in Romans 8:14 “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.” The word led is a small word with a powerful meaning—to bring forth. So, the real question is, are we “brought forth” in our life by the Spirit of God? In other words; are we being led by the words of the Spirit, the gospel (Romans 1:16), or are we being led by the influence of the ways of the world? When we became a Christian, we were “born again” (John 3:5). Having been born again we became innocent newborn children of God. Therefore we should ask ourselves, are we maintaining our family relationship as earthly children of the heavenly Father by being led by the Spirit?
In John 14:16 & 26 Jesus referred to the Holy Spirit as the Comforter. But exactly how does He, the Holy Spirit, comfort the Christian in this life? Several translations of the Bible use the word helper in place of comforter. While this is accurate, let’s consider just how, according to the Bible, the Holy Spirit is a help and comfort to a Christian—a Son or Daughter of God. According to Jesus in John 14:26 the Holy Spirit is “another Helper” teamed up with Jesus for the believer. As Jesus helped disciples during His earthly ministry, so the Spirit helps them after the ascension as they face a hostile world full of sin. Meanwhile, Jesus is the support of the Christian in the heavenly court (1 John 2:1).
Therefore, with this in mind let’s see just how God expects us to be “led” by the Spirit:
In Galatians 5:16 Paul taught; “Walk in the Spirit.” Under its guidance, as it directs. We have its directions in the words of Christ and the apostles—the gospel. The person who is guided by the Spirit/gospel will not obey the lusts of the flesh in the ways of the world.
In 1 Corinthians 2:13 Paul also taught that we are to be students of the teaching of the Holy Spirit. The natural man is the unregenerate, one who has the spirit of the world, one not born anew of water and of the Spirit. Man is a triune being—body, soul and spirit. I believe that we are best served to understand this to just mean, explaining spiritual things to spiritual people.
Then we find in Ephesians 3:4 that we are to read/gain knowledge in order increase understanding. When we read what was written afore in the Old Testament, and what Paul writes now in the New Testament, we can see his knowledge of this mystery. The mystery/gospel plan of salvation foe all nationalities: it was in past ages hidden from men, but now revealed by the Spirit to apostles and prophets.
And, last but not least, God has spoken and prepared, by means of the Holy Spirit exactly what He wants us to hear and do. Thus, Paul teaches us in this manner: “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: 17 That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works” (2 Timothy 3:16-17 (KJV). Every Scripture inspired of God is profitable, that the man of God may be perfect fully fitted for his work. The sense is that with the Bible he is complete. Thoroughly furnished. Fully equipped. That is if he is a serious, faithful and obedient pupil of the Holy Scriptures the Bible. Hence, let it be said, “he is equipped!”
Accordingly; a knowledge of the Holy Spirit is significant to the Christians life.
Judgement is coming (Hebrews 9:27); are you ready?
If you have a Bible question or comment, please call Marshall Stubblefield @ 423 272 2404.