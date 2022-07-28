Although it is nowhere near the major COVID spikes this past January and in September of 2021, new COVID cases in Hawkins County are trending upward again, as is evidenced by this Tennessee Department of Health chart.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Hawkins County averaged 24.6 new COVID cases per day for the two week period between July 10 and July 23. The single day high water mark during that time period was 48 new cases on July 18.
That’s up from the previous two-week period of June 26 to July 9 when the average number of new cases per day as 14.9.
Among those who took a COVID test in Hawkins County during the seven day period ending on July 23, 33.2 percent tested positive.
Still, that’s nowhere near what Hawkins County experienced earlier this year when new cases per week exceeded 900 in late January and early February. Between Jan. 16-22 Hawkins County reported 991 new COVID cases, the local record for a seven day period.
On Jan. 27 alone Hawkins County had 218 new COVID cases, which was the county’s single highest day since the beginning of the pandemic.
This past April and May, however, new cases per day in Hawkins County was almost down to nil.
With the new school year set to begin Aug. 8, Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review Wednesday that 2022-23 will begin “business as usual”, although regular COVID precautions will be in place.
“If you’re not feeling well, stay home,” Hixson said. “See a doctor as needed. Don’t come to school if you have a fever. Stay home until there is no fever — without aid of fever reducer — for at least 24 hours. Business as usual.”
Hixson added, “Even Dr. Fauci has admitted we need to live and deal with this. Common sense approach to all illnesses and keeping our schools open are our priorities.”
Hawkins County Schools will have an abbreviated schools day on Monday, Aug. 8, and begin the regular school day schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 9.