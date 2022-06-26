Either God is ignorant, or He is far too narrow-minded because Facebook and others have identified at least 58 genders. Perhaps they should enlighten God by offering Him this modern, amplified revision of Genesis 1:27.
“So God created man in His own image, in the image of God created He him; male, female, agender, androgyne, androgynous, bigender, cis, cis female, cis male, cis man, cis woman, cisgender, cisgender female, cisgender male, cisgender man, cisgender woman, female to male, FTM, gender fluid, gender nonconforming, gender questioning, gender variant, genderqueer, intersex, male to female, MTF, neither, neutrois, non-binary, other, pangender, trans, trans female, trans male, trans man, trans person, trans woman, trans, transfemale, transmale, transman, transperson, transwoman, transfeminine, transgender, transgender female, transgender male, transgender man, transgender person, transgender woman, transmasculine, transsexual, transsexual female, transsexual male, transsexual man, transsexual person, transsexual woman, and two-spirit; all 58 genders created He them.”
At this point, I think Facebook would do well to remove the entire biblical text between Genesis 1:27 and all the way through Geneses 6:5, and then pick it up here to give it proper context:
“And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of His heart was only evil continually. And it repented the LORD that He had made man on the earth, and it grieved Him at his heart. And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth Me that I have made them.”
Well, that just about sums it up. Look out, world. God will not be mocked.
