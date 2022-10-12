For the past 100 years, the National Fire Prevention Association has dedicated a week in early October to helping educate people about the dangers of fire and what can be done to minimize those risks.
This year, they’ll celebrate Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9 to 15.
The first public observation of the safety week was in 1922 and, by 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed it a national observance. Fire Prevention Week is the longest-running public health observance in the United States.
History of Fire Prevention Week
The week — which is always the one in which Oct. 9 occurs — was picked in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire. That fire, according to the National Fire Prevention Association, started on Oct. 8, 1871, and spread rapidly, killing more than 250 people, leaving 100,000 people homeless and destroying more than 17,400 structures. It also burned more than 2,000 acres of land.
There were many factors that made that fire so deadly and destroyed one-third of the city. At least one factor was that the city was made almost entirely of wood. Even the sidewalks were made of wood and sawdust was used on the roads. It was a fire that changed the ways cities are built. The lessons learned from that fire spread and new codes were put in place that included the width of streets and the materials used to build buildings.
Fire Prevention Week Events
Fire Prevention Week focuses on spreading lifesaving public education. Firefighters go into schools and public places and teach what to do in the event of a fire. Teachers set aside time for fire safety lessons. The NFPA releases educational material that teaches how to reduce fire hazards in a home and what to do in the case of a fire.
In 2022, the theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
Throughout the country, various organizations plan events for the week. In West Virginia, the state fire marshal sponsors a fire safety poster contest.
The winning entrant would earn the cover of a fire prevention calendar, be featured during the month and be named a fire marshal for the day.
The USA Fire Safety Amateur Radio Club gives out certificates to people who work stations during Fire Prevention Week.
Some fire departments host open houses where they offer tours and provide fire prevention education.
Fire Prevention Week is a great time to schedule such safety tasks as changing the batteries in your fire alarm, testing alarms, planning and practicing an escape route and learning how to use a fire extinguisher.
While fire safety is important year-round, Oct. 9-15 is a great time to put extra emphasis on learning what to do in the event of a fire and how to prevent the fire in the first place.