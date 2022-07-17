Throughout Church history, there have been many who have distorted the doctrine of Salvation by Grace Alone, in ways that are destructive and heretical.
The official word for the heresy is antinomianism which is literally translated, “against law.” The dictionary defines it as one who holds that under the gospel dispensation of grace, the moral law is of no use or obligation because faith alone is necessary to salvation.
That is the errant teaching that says, “We are now in an age of grace and are no longer under the law.”
You might recognize the heresy in some other unbiblical ideas such as ”Easy Believism,” or “Free Grace.” It is often played out in the practice of encouraging people to repeat a simple, anemic, unrepentant prayer asking Jesus into their lives and then convincing them that they are saved and safe and eternally secure when there has been no real new birth.
It is offensive to the Gospel and destructive to people when we allow them to believe that they can be positionally right with God while willingly continuing in their sins without consequence. It is the act of convincing them that Jesus paid the penalty for all their sins without telling them that God expects them to stop sinning.
You may have heard many variations of that, especially today, when so many churches, in the name of political correctness or tolerance, are welcoming and celebrating all kinds of gross unrepentant immorality into their memberships because, “after all, that’s the way God created them and who are we to judge?”
One man, I know, after leaving his wife and shacking up with another woman, said to me, “I don’t care, I accepted Jesus into my heart several years ago when I prayed that prayer so I’m going to heaven anyway. It doesn’t matter what I do.”
So, I need to make a statement, here, which may seem like a paradox. “While it is true that no one will ever get to heaven by their good works, it is also true that no one will get to heaven without good works.”
One night at a D. L. Moody evangelistic meeting a young man stood up to testify about the uncertainty of his salvation. He said, “I am not quite sure, but I’m going to trust, and I’m going to obey.”
That man’s statement was the inspiration for the hymn, TRUST AND OBEY. It emphasizes two aspects of our salvation—first, our faith and then, our willingness to subject ourselves to God’s Word in obedience.
Ephesians 2:10 says, “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.”
That’s why God redeemed those He has saved. He expects us to walk in good works. Our salvation is just the beginning. When God saves us, He begins the process of cleansing us and making us fit to live with Him forever. With the Word of God and the indwelling Spirit of God to convict us, we begin to see ourselves as God sees us. If our sins don’t bother us; if we are not changed, and if we are not turned from our old ways to walk in obedience to Him, then there is good reason to question the reality of our salvation.
The songwriter described it like this.
When we walk with the Lord in the light of His Word, What a glory He sheds on our way!
While we do His good will, He abides with us still, And with all who will trust and obey.
TRUST AND OBEY, for there’s no other way, To be happy in Jesus, but to TRUST AND OBEY.
