To enhance your family’s Thanksgiving celebration before the blessing of the food is given, this centuries old ceremony is thought provoking.
Choose someone to read it. Dried corn can be purchased at nurseries and farmers’ markets, and five kernels placed on each plate.
“The year was 1621. Governor Bradford dispatched men to hunt deer and turkey, and to invite the Indians of Massasoit’s tribe who had befriended the Pilgrims to come to a feast, the purpose of which would be to give thanks for the harvest.
Five kernels of corn were placed by each plate as a reminder of that first winter. Over the years legend and custom have assigned special meaning to teach of the five kernels.
The first is said to represent the earth’s bounty and how the Pilgrims were thankful for a renewed supply of food.
The second represents friendship exemplified by the Indians who taught the Pilgrims to find food in their natural surroundings.
The third stands for courage, without which the Pilgrims would not have survived.
The fourth is said to represent freedom, that most sought after of human objectives, and the reason the Pilgrims came to the new world in the first place.
The fifth kernel stands for love, the love of a Benevolent Creator Who had seen them through great hardship, and the love the Creator commands for our fellowman.”
The five kernels illustrate, believe it or not, the daily food ration for the Pilgrims for a brief time.
Seeing those five tiny kernels beside our sideboards and tables groaning under the weight of our typical Thanksgiving feasts is very humbling.
The poem ”5 Kernels of Corn” by Hezekiah Butterworth is a sobering reminder of how very much we have to be thankful for.
‘Twas the year of the famine in Plymouth of old,
The ice and the snow from the thatched roofs had rolled;
Through the warm purple skies steered the geese o’er the seas,
And the woodpeckers tapped in the clocks of the trees;
And the boughs on the slopes to the south winds lay bare,
and dreaming of summer, the buds swelled in the air.
The pale Pilgrims welcomed each reddening morn;
There were left but for rations Five Kernels of Corn.
Five Kernels of Corn!
Five Kernels of Corn!
But to Bradford a feast were Five Kernels of Corn!