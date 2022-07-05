The Mooresburg Community Association was one of 25 communities recently awarded a T-Mobile Hometown Grant of more than $47,000.
The MCA provides services to the Mooresburg community that “alleviate hunger, isolation, barriers to get to medical appointments and anxiety connected with food shopping in the covid age.”
The MCA is using the money to relocate its Community Center to a more accessible and safer location.
The money will also be used to make structural and ADA accessibility renovations to enable MCA to continue to provide social connections, healthy meals and other critical services to older and disabled residents in the community.
The MCA will soon be moving to the former Country Corner restaurant building on Old Highway 11W. The new location will help facilitate the preparation of the 80+ daily meals for the “Meals in the Hills” home-delivery meal service.
On June 28 a ceremony was held at the new location, hosted by the MCA’s Priscilla Rogers. Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker, Hawkins County Commissioner Larry Clonce, and State Representative Gary Hicks spoke at the event.
“This grant will allow the organization to renovate the new site, bring all functions to one location, and focus on providing much needed services that are critical to this unincorporated rapidly growing area of Hawkins County,” Barker said. “This non-profit organization has been a leader in the western end of Hawkins County for over 20 years, providing services to older and disabled adults, assistance to families through its food pantry, meals on wheels, medical transportation and many other great programs. The T-Mobile Hometown Grant will make a significant contribution to the improvement of the quality of life and the economic vitality for the residents of Mooresburg. Thank you for making a difference in this community and Hawkins County.”
In April of 2021, T-Mobile launched the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program, a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations that help small towns across America thrive and grow.
Since the program’s start, T-Mobile has given more than $4.4 million dollars to kickstart 100 community development projects across 36 states.
Hometown Grants are provided every quarter to up to 25 towns. Every small town with a population of less than 50,000 people with a vision for how to make their community even stronger than it is today are eligible and encouraged to apply.
To select Hometown Grant recipients, T-Mobile works with Main Street America and Smart Growth America, two organizations that have decades of experience helping to build stronger, more prosperous small towns and rural communities. Together, the organizations assess applications based on level of detail and completeness, potential community impact, project viability and other factors.