The Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a $500 stipend from the national nonprofit Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) to increase awareness about the dangers of home fires and the life-saving benefits of home fire sprinklers.
“Every community needs the facts about home fire sprinklers, including all areas of Tennessee. We are honored to have been selected for this generous stipend,” said Carters Valley VFD Chief Cappello. “Using the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition’s educational materials, we will raise awareness of how quickly a home fire can become deadly and the life-saving impact of installing home fire sprinklers.”
According to Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition:
Without sprinklers, today’s home fires become deadly in as little as two minutes.
These fires put residents and firefighters at risk from toxic smoke, heat and flames.
With sprinklers, in a home fire the sprinkler closest to the fire will activate when the temperature reaches about 165F.
The sprinkler will spray water directly on the fire, controlling or putting it out. In most home fires just one sprinkler activates.
For more information about home fire sprinklers, please visit the Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook and the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition website at www.homefiresprinkler.org.