The topic of mental health and the need for more of it is one of the few areas left with bi-partisan support in the U.S.
In March of 2022, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced nearly $35 million in funding to help strengthen and expand mental health availability. This was on top of the American Rescue Plan providing $9.2 million.
This is just some of the money being made available for mental health and the demand for people to work in these jobs is growing exponentially.
In 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that employment for substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors will grow 23% from 2020 to 2030, which is much faster than the average for all occupations. They predict that there will be 41,000 new openings per year on average over the decade.
Types of Careers
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) divides mental health careers into general categories that include those that provide assessment and therapy, those that prescribe and monitor medication and “other.”
Some of the associated job titles are:
• Psychologists: Professionals with doctoral degrees who evaluate mental health, make diagnoses and provide individual and group therapy.
• Counselors, clinicians and therapists: Professionals with masters degrees who can evaluate mental health and provide therapy.
• Clinical social workers: Professionals with masters degrees who can evaluate mental health and who provide therapy within the framework of specific training programs.
• Psychiatrists: Licensed medical doctors with psychiatric training who can diagnose mental health conditions, prescribe and monitor medicine and provide therapy.
• Psychiatric or mental health hurse practitioners: Licensed nurses who specialize in psychiatry and can provide assessment, diagnosis, therapy and prescribe and monitor medication. The latter varies by state.
• Certified peer specialists: These professionals have a lived experience with either a mental health condition or a substance use disorder and can provide support, mentoring and guidance.
• Social workers: These professionals with a master’s degree provide case management, placement services and support for healthy living.
• Pastoral counselors: These clergy members have training in clinical pastoral education and can diagnose and provide counseling.
Work Environments
The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that mental health professional work in a wide variety of settings including mental health centers, community health centers, prisons, schools and private practice.
In recent years, private businesses have begun hiring mental health professionals.
Most mental health jobs are full time, though private practices allow for flexibility. At hospitals and residential facilities, they may be required to work evenings, nights and weekends.
For those interested in mental health careers, most jobs require at least a bachelor’s degree and many require master’s or doctoral degrees. Some of the jobs also require internships before a person is allowed to practice.