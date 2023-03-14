Careful label reading will help guide you away from things they shouldn’t eat.
You may not end up with the cheapest options, but you’ll be helping your pet live a longer, healthier life through better nutrition. And isn’t that the most important part of all?
WHAT’S INSIDE
The Association of Animal Feed Control Officials has a series of specific rules when it comes to pet-food ingredients. Those labeled with “chicken” must contain at least 95 percent chicken. If two ingredients are named, the first ingredient must be in a higher percentage and together the two listed ingredients must result in 95 percent of the product by weight.
Products with less than 95 percent of their labeled content must also include a descriptive term – like “liver dinner” or “liver entree” – and contain at least 25 percent of the listed ingredient. At the same time, pet foods that have the word “with” in the title are required to include at least 3 percent of that ingredient. Finally, “flavor” in the food branding requires a sufficient amount that the taste of the ingredient may be detected, but you should remember that there is no specific percentage requirement.
GOING ALL NATURAL
A good rule of thumb is to look for pet food that’s been labeled “natural.” These labels aren’t just for marketing purposes. In fact the Association of Animal Feed Control Officials sets rigid standards for those labels, too. Only ingredients derived from plants, animals or mined sources may be used in order to earn this designation. They also don’t have often-used chemical or synthetic ingredients like preservatives, artificial flavors and coloring.
SMALL PRINT
Many pet foods are loaded with by products and meal, both of which aren’t necessarily healthy for pets. By products are typically the matter that remains after animals are processed for human consumption, including their organs. Meal is dried protein solids created from carcasses that have been rendered. Both are often added simply to help increase the protein levels in food.
Look for labels that include phrases like “complete and balanced,” which means they can be served on a daily basis. Others with usage recommendations like “supplemental” or “intermittent” should be thought of as occasional treats, and make up 10 percent of less of a pet’s daily caloric intake.