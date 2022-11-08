Brent Lipsay of Surgoinsville enlisted in The United States Army just 2 weeks past his 18th birthday.
Even at such a young age, Brent knew a military career was a good choice for a job with purpose. Brent has served 19 years currently on active duty with The United States Army.
He is currently an active veteran stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado.
He has been deployed twice to Afghanistan and he has traveled to Romania, Germany, and Hawaii during his career. He has also served as a bodyguard to a 4 star General.
In 2003 Brent was with The Calvery Scout where he served 4 years of National Guard Duty in Greeneville Tennessee, serving close to his hometown of Surgoinsville. After his four years were completed in 2007, he was deployed from active duty in Kentucky to Afghanistan. Brent describes Afghanistan culture as being different from American culture.
While parts of Afghanistan culture were nice, other parts were not. He has a memory of a horrible smell and garbage everywhere. Afghanistan has 5 official languages and none are English. They found one local Afghanistan who would shop for them.
Ballistic Missile Alert
One of the scariest experiences Brent faced was during his time in Hawaii. They were notified of a missile crisis emergency. It happened on the morning of January 13, 2018. A ballistic missile alert was issued by the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert.
The warnings went out everywhere, television, radio and cell phone alerts. This was a frightening time in Hawaii and Brent’s biggest fear was for his family. He told his wife Samantha to put the kids in the bathtub and cover them as best she could to absorb shock. Thankfully, it turned out to be a false alarm.
From 2012 to 2013 Brent was deployed to Afghanistan in order to protect 4 star General Abrams on a personal security detail. General Abrams, now retired, last served as a Commander of United States Forces Korea. He also served as the Commander of United Nations Command and Commander of R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
A 4 star General ranks above Lieutenant General and is the highest rank in The United States Army. Acting as General Abrams personal bodyguard, Brent accompanied him wherever he went.
Expert on weapon systems
Brent will next be deployed from Fort Carson, Colorado to Korea on a special training mission. He will spend 9 months there.
Brent was unable to give The Review further information about the upcoming training mission for security purposes. Though Brent has had an inoperable injury during his 19 year career with a bad knee he still continues to serve with two more years until retirement.
Brent is a Master Gunner expert on weapon systems. Once retired from the military, he is considering employment at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport. Other ideas he is considering are working on a military base, perhaps in Florida. His Mother currently runs The Local Artist Gallery in Rogersville which has him thinking about settling back down in Hawkins County as a teacher.
Brent has been satisfied with his Army career. In two short years he will turn just 41 years old and start his retirement package. Plus he will still be young enough for a second career with a second pension plan. And of course health benefits through the V.A. are lifelong perks.
There are special options for financing a home as well with the VA home loan zero down program. There are the GI Bill benefits program available after retirement along with state level education programs which include tuition and fee coverages. He has received intense training in many operations which will expand his next career choices. Additional rewards of having a military career has been having his family on base while raising their two children, ages 6 and 7.
Married to Samantha, the two have traveled with their children together as a family. For being so young, his children have already enjoyed traveling to new places.
They were both born in Fort Stewart Georgia, been to Hawiia, Fort Benning Georgia and now Colorado. A dependent child may qualify for Chapter 35 benefits or job training. By serving in the military many businesses offer discounts too.