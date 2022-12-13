When it comes to her school, Karli Lawson is no stranger to putting a ton of effort into building community.
Her aim for 2023: School spirit.
Clinch school, though renowned for its tight knit community, has often struggled with a lack of enthusiasm. We don’t have many sports teams or extracurriculars; so students tend to work after school. Our sports teams rarely have enough members to give players breaks.
Nonetheless, current senior, and Clinch School’s very first Editor in Chief for the yearbook, Karli Lawson, has taken it upon herself to grow pride in Clinch School by organizing a student Pep Section for games, pep rallies, and theme nights.
Her leadership is well known throughout the school: she is the President of the National Honor Society, the first Editor in Chief for the school yearbook, and the student liaison to the Hawkins County School Board.
Karli keeps a positive attitude toward her aspirations for the school: “Whenever I feel that I’ve committed to too much, I think of all the future students who will experience thirteen years of school spirit later, and that pushes me forward. Then, I can look back at what I’ve done and be proud of all I’ve accomplished.”
Karli is excited for how her program is growing. She’s used social media, a team of other dedicated students, and good old-fashioned glue and glitter to change the narrative at Clinch School.
She’s even taken up change during lunches to buy fun props to give students on theme nights, leis and glow necklaces. Karli hopes the Pep Section will prevent students feeling “left out” or “behind” at our small school, considering other schools have had student sections for a long time.
“I was inspired to start this simply because of my craving for change. Seeing what other schools have in comparison to us made me want to do all that I can to get us one step closer to having similar opportunities.” She notes that when most grade bands only have ten or twelve students, it’s hard to muster the sort of fervor a school of over a thousand students can produce.
But Karli has wisely embraced the younger students as well, showing up, dressed up and cheering with her friends, for middle school games. Karli really enjoys watching everything that she is doing unfold, even saying, “I think we are improving. After COVID, especially, I think people are ecstatic to be included and to come together as a community for events.”
She sees all that she’s doing as a legacy of sorts for the school. She hopes it will bring younger students together and build school pride in the entire community in the future. “I just really want to give kids here opportunities to experiment with things that they are passionate about.”
She and her friends have theme nights for games: Ready, Set, Glow!, Twin Night, Beach Night. And the students have really participated.
Karli has big goals for Clinch, and the drive to achieve each of them, making her an iconic figure locally. “I would honestly say that the heart of my operation, so to speak, is to make my Mamaw proud of me and to provide our school with a great sense of community. I want to show people that are on the outside looking in that we are far more than we may first appear.”
Karli is excited to see what the future holds for Clinch School. She invites everyone to check out the school’s Facebook page for this week’s theme and come to a game. It is pretty fun to see a K-12 school cheer on teams that often have just exactly the number of players they need to participate.