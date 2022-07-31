When I read the Bible, one of my prayers is asking God to show me through its pages, what God would say to me for the day. How do the stories, the promises, the principles and the applications, apply to me today?
Virtually never a day goes by that God doesn’t speak to me through the pages of what we refer to as His Word.
I want to share a principle today. A principle is something that if applied just as a proven law, it works. Let’s look at a story about a blind man.
We learn about a story in Mark 10 about a man named Bartimaeus. Back at that time, when someone was blind, they generally could not work and make a living. They were at the mercy of friends or family leading them to a public highway where they spent their lives begging. Bartimaeus was no exception. No doubt Bartimaeus had heard about the man Jesus who was a teacher drawing crowds of thousands, which was quite a feat during that day.
But I would imagine the stories, Bartimaeus had heard, that sparked his attention, was about Jesus healing people of all types of diseases. Jesus was acclaimed all over the country to be a miracle worker. I’m sure also on the end of that was how religious leaders of the day challenged Jesus, but we learn it didn’t phase Bartimaeus.
Wonder if Bartimaeus, being a Jew and believing in God, prayed that God would send Jesus his way? And if Jesus were to come, could he get an audience with Jesus to perhaps be healed of his blindness?
I can imagine also when Bartimaeus heard people who had come from a part of the country where Jesus had been and gave a news report, he zeroed in on who Jesus healed, what were their diseases and conditions. He caused the lame to walk, the deaf to hear and the mute to speak. It was even reported Jesus raised people from the dead. Surely if Bartimaeus ever could encounter Jesus, he could get his miracle.
Then one day, his prayers were answered. He was along the side of the highway this day begging when he heard a commotion. This passage states Jesus has been to Jericho and had a great number of people including his disciples following him.
Bartimaeus had waited a long time for this opportunity and he wasn’t about to miss it. He began to cry out so loudly, it literally disturbed the people waiting on Jesus and it was recorded they charged him to hold his peace, which meant they wanted him to quit and be quiet.
But the story goes on saying this man cried louder. Can you in your mind’s eye, see this blind beggar crying to Jesus? He was so loud, Jesus stopped. Jesus called those gathered there that day to bring him over.
Jesus simply ask, what can I do for you? I’m thinking of the emotion felt from this beggar, but also of the crowd looking on as Bartimaeus pleaded for his sight. Here is a passage that doesn’t even indicate Jesus touched him. Jesus instead said go your way, your faith has brought the healing.
Bartimaeus’ life was changed that day. He never again had to beg or be led around by friends. Can you feel his excitement to be able to see?
You are asking, where are those nuggets, those principles you mentioned?
Blind Bartimaeus didn’t have any control as to when Jesus finally chose to come his way, but he had to respond. In Bible terminology, we call this a day of visitation. That means rarely there are opportunities presented before us that if we don’t walk through the doors, we never know what God had in store for us.
Take for instance, the Go Tell Crusade. I believe it is our day of visitation. I’m privy to know the details of how it came about and if you had another 30 minutes, I could convince you only God made this possible. But we can miss what God is trying to do through us and our churches if we are not participating. Some of us have prayed for revival all our lives. We pray daily for God to intervene in our country but we have to see opportunities and open doors as our time of visitation. Never before have we had the opportunity like this for a county-wide crusade.
It won’t wait until our series are over, our summer events are done. It is our opportunity to step through God’s open door.
The second principle in this story is also a key to Bartimaeus healing. Bartimaeus had to get Jesus attention. Today that has to be done through prayer and (yes) fasting. Could it be if we come together and simply do these two things we will see the answers to some life-long prayers. I believe so.
There are 12 teams for the Crusade. There are lots of responsibilities, but the first begins with putting these two key principles to action.
Churches in Morristown are supporting our crusade financially as well as a Knoxville ministry, but why? They have seen what happens through the Crusade, but also the results which are still being tabulated now 3 years later.
A man was interviewed on TV recently asking how he was able to get an appointment to one of the most important agencies in our nation. He answer was, I was taught to take advantage of my opportunities. I encourage all of us reading today, to see the Upper East Tn, Go-Tell Crusade as the “opportunity” that will lead us to our next doors of revival and then engage in prayer and fasting which is the key to open them.