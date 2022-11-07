The average politician uses two main inputs when deciding how to vote — voters and donors.
It’s safe to say that most of us don’t have the cash to compete against huge corporations or lobbying groups when it comes to donations. Voting levels the playing field by increasing the number of voices they hear. That leads to better, more responsive representation at every level of government. It may also more precisely direct funding initiatives and laws that impact every facet of our lives.
Your vote does more than ensure that a certain candidate takes office. These elected officials then play a critical role in deciding on issues ranging from infrastructure to jobs, from taxes to community safety and more. If you don’t vote, your precinct, town, county or state may not receive the critical funding and attention they deserve to bolster education, health care, youth programs, employment, veteran programs and the environment.
By not voting, you are effectively allowing someone else to decide how all of these critical community decisions will be managed, sometimes for many years. Elected officials are regularly involved in presenting tax initiatives, tax collecting and funding allocations. If a candidate takes over who doesn’t share your views on how that money is spent, you can’t complain if you sat at home on election day.
Local and state members of the school board will decide everything from curriculum and uniforms to pre-K and lunch and after-school programs, from teacher salaries to infrastructure improvement. At the state and national level, elected officials have a direct say on fairness in hiring practices, the minimum wage, pay equity and workplace safety. Access to certain forms of health care can be con-trolled by those we elect, as well. Social Security and Medicare are government-run programs that impact millions of seniors lives every day.
Funding to hire law enforcement and first responders flows from city, county and state coffers. Your elected representatives also have a direct say in crime prevention programs, parks and recreation initiatives, and critical infrastructure programs that impact safety, access and traffic control. Roads and bridges don’t get fixed without a sign off from a government official. Make sure they’re making decisions based on what your community actually wants — by voting.