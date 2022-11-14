Although the Veterans Day program was cancelled Friday morning due to rain, a group of die-hard vets decided they weren’t going to let the wet weather put a damper on their day.
An abbreviated Veterans Day program was organized by members of the Rogersville American Legion Post 21, with a podium and folding chairs placed under to large tents beside the Hawkins County War Memorial.
Post 21 Adjutant Tom Townsend opened the ceremony, stating that to him the raindrops signify teardrops.
“Teardrops of the mothers who have lost their sons, about the boys who’ve just gone off to boot camp who are missed awful bad, for the folks who have come home injured and hurting — this is the teardrops for all of those people,” Townsend said.
Post 21 First Vice Commander Buddy Reeves served as master of ceremonies, noting that Commander Eric Foulks couldn’t attend due to a doctor’s appointment.
“(Foulks) wants to say we let no veteran be left behind, and thank you all for your service and continued service,” Reeves said. “Please reach out if we can help.”
Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Mike Manning offered the invocation. The scheduled singer of the National Anthem couldn’t attend. Audience member Natalie Jensen volunteered to sing, and much to the delight of the crowd, provided a beautiful rendition.
A video of the entire downtown Rogersville Veterans Day program can be seen in the online version of this report at www.therogersvillereview.com
'This is our day'
Danny Jackson, who is Cub Master of Cub Scout Pack 100 in Rogersville, led the pledge of allegiance.
There was no scheduled speakers for this impromptu Veterans Day event, but when Reeves asked for volunteer speakers, several vets in the crowd answered the call.
Leading the way was Manning, who noted that he’d been asked to speak during the Rogersville City School Veterans Day program on Thursday.
“This is our day,” Manning said. “This is Veterans Day. I think we owe it not only to our country as veterans to give back, but also to remind what this day is and why it’s so important. If you’re not paying attention, they don’t teach what Veterans Day is all about in schools anymore. They don’t teach where it came from. They don’t teach the significance behind it. They don’t teach the fact that it started out as Armistice Day to end ‘The Great War’ — the War to End All Wars. But, all of us standing here today know that war is never going to happen. There is no such thing as a war to end all wars.”
Manning added, “We will continue to serve. We will continue to bring up generations of veterans behind us. We will pass on the torch, and they will protect and defend this great country.”
Manning said it is important to continue teaching youth about the meaning of Veterans Day.
“Veterans Day to me is a day that symbolizes the sacrifices we made willingly,” Manning added.
Jackson echoed Manning’s sentiments.
“We served our country,” Jackson said. “Now it’s time we teach the younger generation the sacrifices we made are not in vain. I’m a Cub Master of Pack 100. I teach my Cubs to respect veterans, and if you see one (veteran), to shake his hand and thank him for his service. You don’t know what he’s been through.”
For God and Country
Reeves noted that a veteran is a person who at one point in their life wrote a blank check to the United State of America for an amount up to and including their life.
“That is honor, and there are way too many people in this country today who no longer understand that fact,” Reeves said. “I can say that we at the American Legion are going to educate and teach everybody, and our children, that we can in our programs. The American Legion stands on two main pillars — For God and Country.”
Jeff Scott from Carters Valley said he’s noticed in recent years that Veterans Day program crowds in downtown Rogersville have diminished.
“It’s up to us to change that direction for the kids that are growing up, and to take care of the (veterans) who are here because you look around every year and there are fewer of us,” Scott said. “… I think this country deserves better than what it’s getting today, and there are a lot of people who say I’m against this or I’m against that. But, the people standing here are the ones who gave them that right to say that without being stood against the wall and shot. I think it’s important that the public be aware of that, so don’t miss a chance to inform them.”
David Costello noted that for several years after he returned from Vietnam he didn't tell anyone about his service or that he'd served in the Marines. He encouraged fellow vets to no be afraid to talk about their service, and to join every veteran organization available.
The ceremony ended with Cherokee High School Freshman Tyler Fair playing “Taps”. The crowd then joined hands and sang a verse of "God Bless America" together.