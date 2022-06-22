All I asked for was the general policies, cost, and the number of members. This was done because I wanted to compare prices with other companies. No personal information was ask for and is not needed. Also the cost of the insurance now is $11,334. Killen stated in the meeting it was $20,000! That’s why they cut him $20K.
Hawkins County Fireman’s Association along with other non-profits that the county contributes to was ask again this year for their financials. The information that the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association sent in was incomplete. Mr. Killen was asked for further information and none was sent. In the last budget meeting, Mr. Killen admitted that he had more than one banking account for the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association.
We only received information on one account. I will not comment on all of the information in the report that Mr. Killen turned in as I have reported this to the Tennessee Comptroller in Nashville. As discussed in the budget meeting, Mr. Killen donated $1,000 to the school. Mr. Killen hosted a political function with Hawkins County Fireman’s Association funds. Checks totaling over $2,000 were written to Mr. Killen and another board member with no receipts provided. Approximately 3-4 months after the last Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation was complete, Mr. Killen opened up another account for the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association which he is not sharing with the county taxpayers. The Hawkins County taxpayers have a right to know how their money is spent.
It’s not even been a year sinse the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association Treasurer plead guilty to two felonies in Hawkins County Criminal Court!
The only trucks that I have information on that were donated by the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association were given to Mr. Killen’s fire department and another board member’s fire department.
Jim Lee is a retired Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and will complete his first term as Hawkins County Mayor on Aug. 30. He chose not to seek election to a second term.