The Tennessee Department of Health joins partners across the state in celebrating the eighth annual Tennessee Quit Week from February 19-24.
This year’s theme is “It’s Quittin’ Time in Tennessee” and the goal is to inspire Tennesseans to live healthier lives by taking advantage of the state’s free resource, the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, to quit using tobacco products.
“In Tennessee, 31 lives are lost each day as a direct result of smoking,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “In addition to these tragic early deaths, tobacco use costs our state upward of six billion dollars each year in lost productivity and health care costs, preventable losses that hurt the prosperity of our state and those who live and work here.”
According to the CDC “smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body.”
Tobacco use is a risk factor for heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases. Tennessee Quit Week aims to increase partnerships across the public and private sectors to educate people on the harms of tobacco use and how Tennesseans can work together to help people improve their health and their lives by beating nicotine addiction.
Quitting is hard, but help is available! Tennesseans who use tobacco and are ready to quit can call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW, text “QUIT” to 615-795-0600, or access web-based services at www.tnquitline.com for free coaching and nicotine replacement patches (if eligible). All services are free to Tennesseans and can double a tobacco user’s chance of quitting successfully.