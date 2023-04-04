Cherokee High School senior Ethan Kimbrough will be graduating with more than a diploma next month.
Thanks to his work-based learning internship at Rogersville Marine, Kimbrough will also be graduating with valuable on-the-job experience.
Kimbrough’s has taken auto mechanics during his entire four years at Cherokee. He learned about the internship program from a friend who worked as an intern at the school system’s bus garage.
Although his vocational training at Cherokee has been focused on auto mechanics, when the opportunity arose to work on boats at Rogersville Marine he was very interested in a new challenge.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” Kimbrough told the Review last week. “Most everything I’ve learned here is new stuff to me. We’ve done some pretty extensive stuff. Heavy maintenance. Taking apart motors.”
Kimbrough said he’d rank his internship experience high.
“I definitely enjoyed it,” he said. “I’d recommend it to other people.”
Cherokee worked based learning coordinator Amy Jeffers said Cherokee was fortunate to have Rogersville Marine owner Chuck Smith join the program this year to host a work based learning student.
“From the very beginning interview process, our student, Ethan Kimbrough, and Chuck Smith built a connection that will continue to be a positive influence on Ethan’s future,” Jeffers said. “We are grateful that Mr. Smith came to Cherokee to hold the interviews and pick the right candidate for his business. We can not stress enough how important this entire process of work based learning has been for students prior to graduation. It truly builds a foundation for a very bright future.”
Smith interviewed two candidates for his internship position. Smith said he chose Kimbrough because he was a good listener, asked questions, and expressed an interest in learning.
Smith said Kimbrough already had fundamental mechanics skills when he arrived, and was able to complete tasks after receiving basic instructions.
“He’s doing a good job, and I would hire him again,” Smith said. “He shows up like he’s supposed to. Works like he’s supposed to. Completes his tasks. Of course, he asks a lot of questions, which I expect. He should because that’s how you learn. I’m very proud of the job he’s doing and very proud to work with the school system and to help a student learn a trade.”
Smith added, “It’s not just necessarily boat motor repair or boat repair. There’s other things involved. There’s welding, and logistics, part ordering, and a lot of computer work and paperwork involved too. I’ve tried to show Ethan the business side and the numbers portion of it.”
Kimbrough expects to continue working at Rogersville Marine after graduation and through the summer. He will be attending the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in the fall and plans to study either auto mechanics or welding.
He wants to continue working for Smith when he starts at TCAT
“I hope so,” Kimbrough said. “We’ve talked about it. It seems like it might work out like that.”