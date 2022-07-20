Based on the commissioners who spoke out during this past Monday’s budget workshop, a tax increase in Hawkins County may be imminent.
Commissioners who have previously voiced opposition to a tax increase stayed quiet Monday, but their voice may be heard when the full County Commission meets again next Monday, July 25, to vote on the proposed 2022-23 budget.
Earlier this month the commission’s Budget Committee voted to forward the proposed budget to the county commission with a $3.2 million deficit, and no recommendations to either cut spending or increase revenue.
Although it passed committee, Chairman Rick Brewer and committee member Jason Roach both said during hte committee meeting they wouldn’t approve the budget as-is with a $3.2 million deficit.
During Monday's workshop before the full commission Roach affirmed that position.
“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for us to spend $3.2 million in deficit spending when we have no desire to figure out how to fund it,” Roach said. “I proposed an 8 cent property tax increase which would cost the average Hawkins County taxpayer an extra $20 per year. That failed in committee and I will not propose another tax increase.”
Roach said the Budget Committee agreed that all the expenditures in the proposed budget are needed. He said it is irresponsible of the commission not to fund those needs.
The sheriff's office and Hawkins County 911 are both understaffed and lose employees regularly due to low pay. As of Monday the jail was six jailers down, and Central Dispatch is at half strength.
“I know our taxpayers, we’re all in tough times,” Roach said. “But I will say it’s going to be a whole lot tougher if we have to cutting services.”
Committee rejected tax hike, cuts
In committee earlier this month Roach had recommended an 8 cent property tax increase which would generate about $1 million in new revenue.That 8 cent increase would cost the average property owner about $20 per year, but his motion failed 3-3.
A motion by committee member Bob Edens earlier this month to recommend increasing property tax by 4 cents also failed 3-3; as did a motion by committee member Charlie Thacker to recommend cutting the an across the board employee cost of living adjustment (COLA) from 7% to 3%.
Thacker’s recommendation, which would have reduced the deficit by about $250,000, but failed by a vote of 3-3.
That was where the proposed budget stood as the full commission met for a budget workshop Monday in preparation for a July 25 vote.
If approved the current proposed budget would reduce the county’s savings from $9.7 million to $6.5 million at the end of 2022-23.
More than $1 million for salaries
Employee pay was a major topic of discussion during Monday’s workshop, with more than $1 million of the proposed deficit stemming directly from pay increases.
It is regularly stated as a matter of fact that jailers, deputies and 911 staff can make more money working at a local fast food restaurant.
The Budget Committee agreed to include the 7% COLA for all employees paid from the general fund at an extra cost of $573K.
The Budget Committee also recommended an extra $232,000 for Hawkins County Central Dispatch to hire more staff a increase pay; $145,000 to equalize the pay of road deputies and jailers; and $115,066 to cover the salaries and benefits of three new courtroom security officers for the Hawkins County Courthouse and Church Hill city/county building.
"Be brave enough to make a tax increase"
Some commissioners have stated they will never vote for a tax increase, but Commissioner Hannah Winegar said it’s time to put that promise aside.
She said an 8 cent property tax increase would cost her about $50 per year.
“I’m thinking about my kids when I’m making decisions here,” Winegar said. “I’ll gladly pay that so that when I do call 911 my kids do have someone to show up. … The biggest thing that just breaks my heart is pay rates.”
Winegar said Hawkins County’s pay rates deprive employees the ability to live the American Dream, such as being able to afford a home and a vehicle, and not having to live paycheck to paycheck.
The raises included in the proposed budget won’t solve that problem, but Winegar said it’s a step in the right direction.
“Any pay raise that’s short of the rate of inflation, which is 9 percent, is just a slap in the face,” Winegar said. “We have police officers that, if they want to go buy a house … they can’t buy it because their debt to payroll ratio at the bank will not pass. It doesn’t matter if their credit is great.”
She added, “The wages are absolutely atrocious. … I just hope that when this is voted on that we will do what we can to get these wages to at least the rate of inflation. As far as funding it, I know that’s always the flip side of the coin, I’ve heard commissioners say ‘I ran on the fact that I’m never going to raise taxes’. Why would you ever run on that. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Four years ago who could have predicted COVID and all that this country has gone through the past two years."
Winegar told her fellow commissioners “We cannot be scared of a tax increase” and “Be brave enough to make a tax increase when it’s needed”.
Other commissioners echoed Winegar’s sentiments including Nancy Barker, Tom Kern, Larry Clonce, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Valerie Goins, Jeff Barrett and Glenda Davis.
Office holders including Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, Register of Deeds Judy Kirkpatrick, and Veterans Services Officer Col. Mike Manning also urged the commission to increase taxes to ensure county employees receive the proposed pay increases.
The July 25 County Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse.