Rogersville City School students in Kari Fields’s first grade class witnessed a special presentation Friday honoring their school’s commitment to early literacy.
The class was outside in the school library courtyard having Dr. Suess’s “The Foot Book” read to them by seventh graders Mariam El Kammash and Shelby Helton Friday morning.
Former Sullivan County educator Robin McClellan, who is Tennessee Department of Education Assistant Commissioner of Academics and Instructional Strategy, visited the class and listened tot he book reading.
McClellan then presented the class, as well a RCS director Edwin Jarnagin and other school administrators, with a banner proclaiming RCS as a Reading 360 District.
“This is a big day because your school system has done these great things to help kids read,” McClellan told the students after their banner presentation.
She then asked the students to raise their hand if they’re becoming a reader. The entire class raised its hands.
“You’re learning al kinds of things about reading,” McClellan told students. “Your director Mr. Jarnagin and other people in your school, they done all these great things for children for reading. They’re in training, and they’re in some things with other districts to help them grow.”
McClellan added, “This (banner) means your school received an award for working really hard to teach you all to read.”
On Friday the Tennessee Department of Education announced that throughout the month of March the state is celebrating Tennessee Literacy Month.
The recognition will highlight how Tennessee’s educators, families, and community partners are focusing on improving literacy experiences for early learners through strategic investments and optional, free resources.
Additionally, TDOE announced that 99 districts, including RCS, were recognized as Reading 360 Districts for their commitment to teacher training, leader support networks, and focused work on early literacy.
Tennessee has prioritized academic gains for students over the past decade, and most recently in the K-12 recovery and student acceleration response to COVID-19. In January 2020, the Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Literacy Success Act in the extraordinary special session.
This Act laid a policy foundation for literacy in state for educators, school districts, universities and communities to focus on improving literacy opportunities and ensure every student builds strong reading skills grounded in phonics.
“In Tennessee, we recognize the importance of ensuring all our students are reading on grade level by third grade,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Our educators, families, elected officials and communities are all committed and working incredibly hard to ensure more Tennessee students have access to positive experiences with learning to read so each student can take the love of reading and learning with them throughout their lives. During March Literacy Month, I hope all Tennesseans will help us celebrate by opening your books and keeping on reading.”