RCS vanletines

Rogersville City School art teacher Missy Cole, left, and fourth grade students John Self and Clara McLain, delivered handmade Vaenties last month to the residents of Rogersville’s two nursing homes, Signature Lifestyles and Signature HealthCARE

 Courtesy of RCS

A group of Rogersville City School students recently created unique Valentine’s Day cards which were delivered to residents at Signature Lifestyles and Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.

