A group of Rogersville City School students recently created unique Valentine’s Day cards which were delivered to residents at Signature Lifestyles and Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.
The project was spearheaded by RCS art teacher Missy Cole, who wanted to engage her students in an activity that would not only develop their artistic skills, but also teach them the importance of giving back to the community.
Under her guidance, the students spent weeks designing and creating their Valentine’s Day cards using watercolors and oil pastels, experimenting with colors and techniques to create beautiful and unique designs.
“When I approached Ms. Cole about doing this project, she was excited to have the opportunity,” said RCS director Edwin Jarnagin. “The students and Ms. Cole did a superb job. The residents were pleased, and I am sure it made many of them smile.”
On Feb. 14 students visited the facilities and personally delivered the handmade cards to the residents, who were delighted to receive them.
Many of the residents commented on how touched they were by the thoughtful gesture, and how the cards brought a smile to their faces during a difficult time.
“This project was a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn the power of art in bringing people together,” Cole said. “I am so proud of their hard work and dedication, and I hope this experience will inspire them to continue using their talents to make a positive impact in the world. It is heartwarming to see the community come together to bring joy to those who need it most.”
Cole added, “Overall, the Valentine’s Day card project was a great success, showcasing the creativity and kindness of the local community. As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, it’s important to remember the importance of spreading love and positivity. RCS students have set a great example for all of us.”
