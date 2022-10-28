The following Surgoinsville Elementary Fourth Graders earned ”Gold” Honor roll Status:
Mrs. Miller’s Class: Weston Horton, Sadie Rodriguez, Aubree Scalf, Easton Snyder, and Bella Suthers
Mrs. Deleon’s Class: Gavon JJ Goforth, Jase Jones, Elijah Livesay, Shelby Livesay, Ilana McAmis, and Collin Murphy.
Mrs. Childress’s Class: Dalton Collier, Malcom Matlock, and Jayleigh Steffey.
Mrs. Daniels: Charlotte Baker, Avery Carr, Liam Daividson, Madison Gadbaw, Chase Hagen, and Daniel Wilmoth.
The following Surgoinsville Elementary Fourth Graders earned ”Silver” Honor Roll Status:
Mrs. Miller’s Class: Maddox Bacino, Makira Hardin, Eli Long, Neveah Moore, and G.T Price.
Mrs. Deleon’s Class: Jackson Coakly, Allie Goodman, Bentley Laster, Madison Looney, Andy Miller, and Chance Chapman.
Mrs. Childress’s Class: Riley Collis, Rilee Davis, Hunter Duncan, Roxanna Fobber, Lilly-Stone Guridi, Draven Luster, Keelan Manis, Shane Poole, DJ Price, Bryson Sayler, Izsabella Smith, Brooklynn Mallory, and Monica Womack.
Mrs. Daniels: Kylie Albanese, Riley Edwards, David Ice, Jackson Jenkins, Tevon Mathis, Shaelyn Mitchell, Raelynn Moore, Ryan Price, Melany Sosa, and Aubree White.
The Following Surgoinsville Elementary Third Grad Students earned ”Gold” Honor Roll Status:
Mrs. Skeen’s Class: Carligh Barragan, Bently Blanton, Elijah Elliot, Hunter Henard, Tommy Henning, Bailey Horton, and Mason Keck.
Mrs. Young’s Class: Colton Culbertson, Avary May, Channing Morrison, Easton Pavlock, and Laylah Smith.
Mrs. Galloway’s Class: Zaylie Allen, Saylor Amyx, Leo Corbin, Shelby Davis, Payton Frangos, Phin Hill, Abigail Overbay, Braxton Ray, Tristan Shively, and Addi Woods.
The following Surgoinsvlle Elementary Third Grade Students earned ”Silver” Honor Roll status:
Mrs. Skeen’s Class: Clayton Berry, Ally Dingus, Julie Garcia, Raylan Haun, Brooklynn Hurd, Joseph Lane, and Jaylen Worley..
Mrs. Young’s Class: Elizabeth Burchfield, Mazie Case, Bryson Fields, Lolita Greene, Hatden Manis, Amy Hernandez-Ramirez, Payton Seal, Ethan Taylor, and Rylee Thacker.
Mrs. Galloway’s Class: Korra Cowan, Aliya Christian, Jackson McPeek, Dallas Morgan, and Rylynn Reeves.
