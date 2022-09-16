Jim Galbreath was already suffering PTSD as a young man due to some childhood traumas when his combat experiences as a Marine in Iraq only made it worse.
It took a few attempts at different remedies, but Jim found a way to overcome PTSD through prayer, and by seeking nature to escape “senory overload.” Now he’s helping other find relief from their PTSD.
Jim first came to Rogersville 37 years ago at the age of 8. His Father relocated the family to Rogersville from California.
California had not been kind to them. Jim’s older brother joined a gang in Fresno, Calif. Their beloved aunt was murdered in front of Jim when he was just 6 years old.
His family has survived harsh times including a two month period of being homeless and sleeping in a park under a tree. Jim had experienced a lot of trauma as a child.
Coming to Rogersville was a different kind of experience for Jim. Jim tells of being welcomed into Rogersville by the people. Jim is also mixed race and he says there was never a time racism has been an issue here.
The community became a family. “When I came to Rogersville the first time it saved my life,” he said.
“I CAME HOME AFRAID OF EVERYTHING”
As Jim grew up he had a desire to serve the people so he joined the Marines. At the time Jim had no idea how the childhood traumas would affect his life later.
He had managed to bury them or so he thought. But there was more trauma he was yet to experience. Jim deployed to Iraq twice in 8 years and survived the violence of war, including a gunfight on the ground and a motor blast explosion.
He said, “I was a big bad marine and I came home afraid of everything!”
After Jim returned to Rogersville his PTSD only became worse. PTSD is post traumatic stress disorder and it is often accompanied with severe depression and life crippling seclusion. The PTSD had become so intense that Jim barely stepped out of his bedroom, much less his house.
Furthermore, Jim had a serious brain injury from war that resulted in a stroke at age 40. The stroke wiped out Jims entire memory bank. He could not recall anything, not serving in the military, not his childhood, not his divorce or even being able to remember his own children!
One early morning Jim woke up and all his memories rushed back all at once. There was a sense of panic and overload of trauma.
“I didn’t know where my kids were and I actually had to call my ex wife to ask her why we had divorced,” he said.
It was at this point that Jim experienced his all time low.
PRAYERS ANSWERED
At the urging of family, Jim sought help at the VA in Rogersville. He received counseling and medication. The medication did control the recurring nightmares but Jim felt his energy levels draining.
Though never a feeling of being suicidal, Jim felt no real will to live, only to exist on a day by day basis. Jim began to pray asking God to find a way for him. God answered. Jim suddenly had a clear vision of what he needed to do.
A DIFFERENT OUTLET
Starting with the VA, Jim requested to be weaned from all of his medications. Jim does not recommend this approach for anyone else but felt it was right for him. And Jim began to redirect himself back to nature. From there Jim began to heal from his PTSD and his depression lifted.
In nature there is no sensory overload, only serenity and peace. Recognizing this, Jim asked God once again for direction to help others. It was then that Jim got the idea to record videos for YouTube to help other veterans cope, realizing that not everyone has the beauty of east Tennessee to escape to.
Many who join the military are from large cities and Jim wanted to share what he found that was working so beautifully for himself However, good video production required some expenses. Jim prayed again.
And once again God responded. Out of nowhere friends began to call, asking if Jim needed anything. With their help Jim purchased the needed equipment and began to make his serene nature videos using a POV camera angle. The POV angle allows the audience to see what Jim was looking at as a first person perspective.
Within just two weeks, Jim had attracted 54 viewers with much praise and reports that the nature videos were helping those with PTSD. Adding to Jims interest, he noticed it was not all war veterans.
The audience consisted of veterans, domestic violence survivors, and even those who had turned to street drugs for self medication for sensory overload and PTSD. “This is a way that if you are imoble and you can’t get out you can still experience being out in nature enjoying God’s creation.”
“Five years ago we wouldn’t even be having this conversation because I could not have handled going out in public. Even just the few people in here talking today would have been enough to trigger panic,” Jim tells me as he camly sits across from me in a booth smiling.
CALLED TO SERVE
Jim has further goals as he would like to continue his outreach to families who have a loved one experiencing symptoms of sensory overload, depression and PTSD by reaching out regionally and globally. “My purpose is not called to lead but to serve.”
One benefit to his YouTube videos is that everyone can access them through their phones. As an example, if a person in public begins to experience sensory overload they can just take their phones out and give themselves a moment of calmness with his videos.
Jim also helps a church do community outreach in Morristown by helping with food boxes. Here, Jim encountered a couple who were having some issues and Jim told them about his channel.
Much to Jim’s surprise they told him they are already subscribed and the videos were very helpful in diffusing stress. Mental issues were not just veterans problems he soon began to realize, as we have lost some human connection from social media. “It’s not all like Rogersville where we all know each other and do have interaction. There are big cities where no one knows their neighbors.
“Speaking of Rogersville, it wasn’t the town I was born in but it’s my hometown. This is one of the last few places I know of where a person will take the shirt off their back if you need it. ” Returning To Rogersville has saved my life once again.”
There are several interesting videos to watch and Jim has some which include trail camera footage. Jim sets an interesting stage, even leaving a huge fruit salad and recording a black bear enjoying it during the evening with sound included.
Additionally there are tranquil walks, fishing and catching scenes of nature. There are even followers coming to watch his Youtube videos from outside the US but most are right here from Rogersville.
“I wake up every morning asking myself how I can better serve. I have asked God how to reach more people. Again God has answered me with The Review.”
Jim’s Youtube videos can be found at East_TN_Leo. You can also personally reach Jim at: easttennesseeleo@gmail.com