“Witnesses to the World, Acts 1:8” was the theme of the 139th Annual Meeting of the Holston Valley Baptist Association this week as Churches and their members came together at the First Baptist Church in Rogersville.
Southern Baptist Churches operate through Baptist Associations across the country and while each church is totally autonomous, they cooperate through their Association with a goal to reach the world for Christ. There is a very involved structure in the life of Southern Baptists where the State Leadership and National Leadership are all there to support each individual church.
One hundred thirty nine years ago, the local Holston Valley Baptist Association (HVBA) was formed which is comprised of 54 churches currently under the leadership of Rev. Mark Roberts who spent 16 years pastoring McPheeters Bend Baptist Church in Church Hill and 8 years now as leader for HVBA. The HVBA office is in Rogersville on Hawkins Street and also houses the Pregnancy Help Center operated by Kelly Snodgrass, just one of many outreach programs operated by the Association.
The HVBA takes seriously the responsibility to be missional. Southern Baptists support over 3,600 missionaries around the world as well as 2,000-plus missionaries to America under the umbrella of North American Mission Board. Besides the Pregnancy Help Center, HVBA is proud of the HVBA Disaster Relief Organization (mud-out) Team that often works in tandem with Sullivan County’s Kitchen and Greeneville’s Shower Trailer to be on-site within hours of a disaster.
During periods of time when the team is not in service, they spend time doing local home repairs and supplying food from the Hamblen County’s “God’s Warehouse”. Other ministry booths were set up at the meeting promoting volunteer efforts with a Isaiah 117 house for the children of addicted parents, Compassionate Hope, and a new 3 year partnership with Guatemala. Another displayer for the night was Of One Accord Ministry which has offered ministry opportunities to church members since their partnership was established in the early 90’s.
The Annual Meeting consists of an afternoon session doing business for the Association, a supper, and then a night meeting where a keynote speaker gives “charge” to those attending. The charge this year coincided with the theme that Christians should be actively engaged in ministry work of some type. Rev. David Singleton, a pastor for 25 years and now General Director of E3 Volunteers emphasized it was time for church members to move from the stands to the playing field, sharing the gospel of Christ wherever they go.
A last tradition for these meetings is the exchange of gavels representing the leadership for the coming year. Rev. Todd Haley, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist in Mt. Carmel, passed the baton to Rev. John Seymore who pastors Looney’s Chapel and whose assistant will be Jose Armenta who does Hispanic Ministry for the Association.
Dr. Mark Roberts is the local Associational Missionary whose job it is to provide that support to local HVBA churches.