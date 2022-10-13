Thanksgiving Day is just over six weeks away and the People Loving People organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County citizens again this year.
In cooperation with Of One Accord ministries in Rogersville/Church Hill and the Second Harvest Food Bank, plans are being made to distribute at least 750 food boxes to the needy on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
“On Saturday, November 19th, we will plan to distribute food boxes to families who would not be able to otherwise have a Thanksgiving Dinner,” said organizer and People Loving People President, Dr. Blaine Jones. “We normally would like to prepare the meals and serve them locally or deliver them, but many issues affected our decision and our direction again this year.”
Jones added, “In working with the Sullivan County Disaster Relief Kitchen in the past several years, we have served thousands of individual meals. During our pre-planning of the event this year, many concerns came up and we landed on doing the boxes again, in cooperation with Of One Accord and Second Harvest Food Bank.”
Hawkins County Mayor, Mark DeWitte, serves as the Treasurer and works with Dr. Jones with the People Loving People effort.
“This will be the 19th year that Blaine and I have worked on feeding some of the neediest folks in our area and it has always been one of the most important things our People Loving People organization ever does,” DeWitte said. “This year, in planning with our former partners and checking in with our food suppliers, we found out that the cost of our normal meal had nearly doubled in cost. Not only that, but they were not going to be able to get turkey breasts and possibly not enough hams for us to serve at the meal. The only thing they could possibly promise was deli turkey meat and double the price at that.”
Jones explained, “Of course, the COVID situation is still affecting things in a negative manner, but we will continue to make our best effort and continue to serve as best we can.”
Sheldon Livesay and Monte Emerson at the Shepherd’s Center/Of One Accord ministries in Rogersville are looking forward to the food box distribution process again this year and will be doing the coordinating of the event.
“Last year was a tremendous success as we worked with People Loving People to continue their annual tradition of providing a Thanksgiving meal” said Livesay, Director of the Of One Accord ministries.
“We work hand in hand with Second Harvest Food Bank to make sure we get the food boxes and get set up at Cherokee High School to get them distributed,” said Monte Emerson who will oversee the Thanksgiving project logistics.
Livesay and Of One Accord will handle the applications for the food boxes and then later the distribution of the food boxes.
Applications will be taken beginning on Friday, Oct. 14th at Emergency Services Food Pantry in Church Hill located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2.
Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at that site from 10am till 1pm.
For more information at the Church Hill site, call 423-357-7228. In Rogersville, at the Of One Accord building on East Main Street, applications will be taken at the front desk beginning Friday, October 14th, Monday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm.
For more information at the Rogersville site, call 423-272-4626.
Residents/applicants will fill out a simple application that will be numbered so a count can be maintained at all sites and so the total number of boxes are not over-promised.
One box per family will be the limit as each box is anticipated to feed four people. Applications must be made in person.
Distributions will take place all on Saturday, November 19th. Lineup will begin at 8:30 am. Distribution will begin at Cherokee High School at 10:00 am. Applicants will need to take their number and application tear-off to pick up their meal.
“We are pleased to be able to participate in the Thanksgiving box distribution again this year. We do Christmas food boxes every year, so everyone was so happy to hear that People Loving People was going to sponsor 750 food boxes for Hawkins County Thanksgiving dinners. That just means several thousand will get to eat a Thanksgiving Dinner again this year even though People Loving People was not able to have their usual, annual event,” said Livesay.
“Obviously, this will cost a lot of money, so Mark and I agreed to take on the fund-raising effort through our People Loving People ministry” Jones said.
Each box costs $25 and will contain the food for a Thanksgiving Dinner as well as several items to fix a breakfast or two. Each box will also contain a Holy Bible.
“We are committed to providing at least 750 boxes which should feed at least 3,000 people one or more meals. If we get enough to supply more food boxes, we definitely will” said DeWitte.
Churches, Church groups, organizations, families, individuals and businesses are all encouraged to financially support this Thanksgiving dinner project.
Donations to support this effort would be greatly appreciated and they can be made by sending to People Loving People, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
People Loving People is a nonprofit, 501c3 organization so portions, if not all, of your donation may be tax deductible.
For more information on how to make a contribution or support this event, you can contact Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or by email at docbjones1957@gmail.com