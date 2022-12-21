A recently released Tennessee Comptroller report stated that the Department of Children’s Services is struggling to provide support services to Tennessee’s most vulnerable children and youth.
The report, which was released Dec. 13, concludes that the safety, permanency, and well-being of Tennessee’s most vulnerable children is in jeopardy by management’s failure to:
1. Identify the risks DCS faces and develop an impactful strategic plan to address both long-standing and current issues.
2. Curtail the escalating turnover of case managers, which has led to ever-increasing caseloads, and prioritize hiring strategies to fill case manager vacancies.
3. Expand long-term placement options and set standards for consistent quality of facilities for children placed in temporary settings.
4. Fully respond to child abuse and neglect allegations, including sexual abuse and sexual harassment, regardless of the child’s placement, and especially in all residential facilities.
5. Ascertain ways to overcome a failing case management system.
There is a link to the entire report in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Since 2020, DCS has had, on average, over 8,000 children in custody each month. These children are vulnerable and are often the victims of child abuse and neglect.
Comptroller’s Key Takeaways
1. With the recent transition to new leadership, DCS management and top state leadership have the opportunity to step back and reevaluate DCS’s approach to strategic planning and risk management to create impactful, lasting change that improves the lives of the families and children they serve.
The Comptroller found that DCS did not assess risks or develop controls in several areas that they have both previously reported and found in the current audit. Without committing to a robust strategic planning and risk assessment process, management hinders their ability to address the root cause of and to fix systemic issues that have plagued DCS for years.
2. Case managers are the backbone of DCS; without them, DCS cannot meet its mission to serve the state’s most vulnerable citizens, the children of Tennessee. Case manager turnover and employee vacancies at DCS have reached crisis levels while the number of children going into DCS custody continues to rise. Top leadership must take more aggressive action to hire and retain case managers or risk the safety of vulnerable children who slip through the cracks because there is no one to help them.
3. When children are unable to safely stay in their own homes, DCS is responsible to provide placements that meet the children’s emotional, physical, and social needs. The lack of available foster homes, rather than the needs of foster children, continues to present serious challenges to DCS’s ability to make placement decisions. Case managers must find temporary placement locations such as state office buildings or transitional houses for extended durations.
Additionally, DCS employees struggle to make quick placement decisions (for either long-term or temporary placements) because the case management system is not designed to capture child placement data and placement availability resulting in negative impacts on both children and department employees. The Commissioner must expedite efforts to retain placements and to expand the placement network. Management should continue to explore better alternatives to office buildings for temporary placements and set standards for consistent quality of facilities for temporary placements so case managers can efficiently place children in safe settings that meet their needs.
4. The most important responsibility of DCS is to keep children safe from harm. DCS was created as the statewide child welfare entity charged with the responsibility to remove children from environments that may cause them harm, to keep children safe while in state custody, and to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect. All allegations represent a child in a potentially unsafe environment. The Comptroller found critical child safety incidents and risks in several of the department’s processes.
• Children may have remained in unsafe situations because management has not met established timelines for key points of child abuse and neglect investigations.
• DCS did not ensure that reported allegations of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, or lack of supervision of custodial children living in residential facilities were investigated.
• DCS has not developed an effective and efficient process to respond to sexual abuse and harassment allegations to keep children in residential facilities safe.
• Deficiencies in management’s Provider Quality Team (PQT) review process contributed to the PQT not identifying a questionable provider employee, to prevent his contact with children in state custody, and to avoid child endangerment.
The Comptroller recommends the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Child Safety take immediate action to prioritize these safety risks and take actions needed to eliminate unsafe environments for children in DCS care.
5. Ensuring that children and youth in DCS custody have the medical and dental services they need is critical to children’s health. DCS determines what health services a child needs through medical and dental screenings. Management should automate the process for medical and dental screenings and supervisory reviews to ensure children and youth in custody receive timely health care services.
6. The DCS information system, TFACTS, is vital to DCS’s ability to maintain case management information so that DCS management and case managers can make informed decisions about the children and families in DCS’s care. TFACTS is the central point for all information regarding children and families DCS serves.
Since TFACTS was implemented in 2010, DCS has been challenged with system functionality issues including delayed foster parents’ payments, slow system processing, and unexpected user logouts. While DCS was able to implement the financial component in November 2021, and the enhancement improved DCS’s ability to complete financial transactions to foster care families and providers, the new enhancement negatively impacted the system’s non-financial functionality.
These setbacks involved management and staff’s inability to run needed program reports and to maintain data efficiency and accuracy. Given the long-standing issues with TFACTS, DCS management must decide the best course to ensure the case management system has the capability and functionality to help management effectively and efficiently care for the children in custody or at risk of custody and to provide the best automated resources and tools to DCS employees to achieve all of DCS’s goals.