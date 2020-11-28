The Heritage Alliance is pleased to host a history-themed team trivia challenge as part of “Giving Tuesday” on December 1, 2020. The event is part of a day-long online program of videos, presentations, tours, and activities intended to raise awareness of and funds for the organization.
Teams (of up to six people) can register for this virtual trivia experience up until the evening of the event, which will kick off at 7:00 PM and last approximately one hour. Teams will test their knowledge of historic trivia and compete to answer a variety of questions via Zoom. Cost is $5 per team, although additional donations are appreciated. Teams can register and pay online via our website or purchase access via our Facebook event on the Heritage Alliance’s page.
Learn more about signing up for trivia at Heritageall.org and like the organization on Facebook for more information.