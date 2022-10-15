After deciding I wanted to dive into this topic I went online to see if there were any great quotes reflecting the sentiment I wished to express .
I found a lot of this:
“They wanna see you do good, but never better than them, remember that.”
“You can be the moon and still be jealous of the stars.”
“Don’t worry about people who aren’t happy for you, they aren’t happy for themselves either.”
Jealousy is a mental cancer or a waste of time. Run from it. Ignore it.
All of that is one way to look at it, but I’d like to highlight an alternative perspective because from my experience it is worthy of exploration.
As much as jealousy can be an uncomfortable or just down right painful experience, it is also a natural feeling that rises up in all of us. If we choose to dive into it, understand its roots, integrate it into our lives and use it as a tool to become a better person, it can actually be a gift.
When I was in Nashville it was easy to notice feelings of jealousy. There were a number of girls working towards rising up in the music industry at the same time I was and the feelings of jealousy popped up often.
It wasn’t with one girl in particular but it stimulated me to get curious and notice themes. The ones I felt the most envious of were those who seemed to have a sense of freedom they were perpetually resting in. It was a kind of freedom in their skin and surrounding who they were. They had a community of people around them who understood them and protected their best interest. They had a super rich social life.
For so many of these women I watched doors fly open and opportunities turn to massive successes in their careers.
What it’s taken me years to realize is that I didn’t necessarily want to be them, but rather my spirit was longing for me to integrate things they were doing into my own life more. When I first started making music in Madison and Louisville (where i was born and grew up) I was constantly creating community around my shows and going out to other peoples shows, creating events etc.
In Nashville I was not in the healthiest head space or heart space. I was hiding out. I was not getting out onto the scene very much and I told myself it was because I wanted to get up early and write. There was a period of years where that was actually my truth and it was rooted in loving dedication to the craft of songwriting.
But after signing in Nashville I noticed that I was also constantly writing because I was struggling with my health both physically and mentally and didn’t really want anyone to see it. It was just easier to stay in my little hole and create.
Of course the writing eventually became stale so I couldn’t hide behind it any longer. What the jealousy was showing me was that there are things I needed to implement in my own life, specifically that, as the saying goes, no man is an island and we truly are wired to connect and be in community with one another.
There’s an exercise I began implementing that changed my life when I wanted to rid myself of that feeling. Simply stated it was to actively acknowledge the person’s greatness, expressing it to them directly whenever possible . Thanking the person for how much they inspired me to be better was literally medicinal .
The other thing that changed my life and is SO important to remember is the knowing that there is an abundance of room in this world for all of us to be great. Feeling like someone else’s greatness in the world leaves less room for you is a lie that is massively limiting.
We have a choice to perceive the world in whatever ways we choose, and I’m telling you all my insecurities completely trapped me in the first half of my life with these types of beliefs. When I finally decided to change how I see this my little corner of the world broke wide open and became much more interesting.
In closing since I couldn’t find the quote that I wanted to share for this article I decided to write my own :
“Something you are jealous of in another can actually be a calling for cultivation of that very thing within yourself and your own life. Couple that inner cultivation with appreciation for the person who catalyzed the jealousy, plus the knowing that there’s room in this world for us all to shine, and you will undoubtedly witness the door to your self made cage swinging wide open.”