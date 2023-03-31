Eleven seniors, including Church Hill native and Volunteer High School graduate Evan Mays, have been named Torchbearers, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s highest undergraduate honor.
Each member of the newest group of Torchbearers learned of their selection through a surprise visit from either Chancellor Donde Plowman or a member of her cabinet in late March. The students were surprised during a normal day on campus among their friends, peers, professors and mentors.
Since 1968, the Torchbearer — UT’s official symbol — has stood as a testament to the university’s Volunteer Creed: “One that beareth a torch shadoweth oneself to give light to others.” Through their exemplary leadership and service, this year’s Torchbearers light the way for future generations of Volunteers.
Mays, who studies Social Work, founded the Chancellor’s LGBTQ+ Student Advisory Board, which advocates for numerous reforms to campus polices in an effort to create a more accepting and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students.
He has held multiple leadership positions in the Student Government Association, including chair of the Senate Committee on Diversity and Inclusion and director of First-Year Leadership Council.
Mays is an ambassador for the Office of the Dean of Students, an Ignite team leader, and a writer and producer for The Daily Beacon.
“Receiving the Torchbearer Award is such an amazing honor, and I’m so grateful and humbled to accept it,”Mays told the Review. “It is such a privilege to be awarded this honor alongside several other amazing student leaders on Rocky Top, and to be the first student in the College of Social Work to receive the award in over a decade. In my time on Rocky Top, I have been given so many incredible opportunities, and have been privileged enough to be a small part of some extraordinary changes on campus. Winning this award feels like a fitting conclusion to the best four years of my life.”
Mays will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in social work in May. He plans to attend law school, and concentrate on international human rights and civil rights.
Mays added, “I’d like to thank my family, friends, professors, and the administration at UT for being magnificent role-models, mentors and confidants. Without them, none of this would be possible.”
The students will each receive a medal during the Chancellor’s Honors Banquet on May 2. The banquet is the university’s largest recognition event of the year.