GREENEVILLE – A new tradition at Tusculum University’s annual Homecoming celebration returns this month, offering an exquisite dining experience at the Doak House Museum featuring many homegrown ingredients.
Tusculum will host the Farm to Table – the Pioneer Way – dinner Thursday, Oct. 20, with activities starting at 5:30 p.m. The scrumptious meal will feature a variety of items grown at the Doak House and by local farmers.
“Join us for this fabulous dining opportunity in a picturesque setting on our historic campus,” said Nicole Rader, director of alumni and community engagement. “With leaves changing colors and fall beginning to take hold, this is a terrific way to enjoy the scenery among great company. You will not want to miss this exceptional evening on the grounds of Tennessee’s first higher education institution.”
First Horizon Bank is sponsoring the event. The festivities begin with a social gathering from 5:30-6 p.m. that will feature hors d’oeuvres and delightful conversation. Seating will begin at 6 p.m., followed by soup and salad at 6:15. The main course will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by dessert. Preparing the delicious meal will be Chris Farney, chef for Tusculum’s dining services.
Adding an extra touch to Farm to Table, members of the Tusculum men’s basketball team will serve as waiters. In addition, Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president, will provide a welcome, with additional opening remarks from Rader and closing comments from Dr. Peter Noll, professor public history and museum studies, who oversees the Doak House.
“The Doak House is a treasure to Tusculum University, Greene County and the rest of the region,” Dr. Noll said. “We have focused considerable attention in the last few years on increasing the activity level at the Doak House by not only celebrating the history of our museum but also making it a destination for people to enjoy a walk on a trail, a place to grow crops and enjoy a wonderful meal. The Doak House is an integral element of the active and experiential education we provide students and an outstanding example of our civic engagement.”
The dinner’s cost is $75 per person, and seating is limited. Attire is eveningwear casual. Those who are interested can register and pay for the meal at https://go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/
Additional donation opportunities are available on the registration page. The deadline to register for the dinner is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
Additional questions about Farm to Table can be directed to Rader at nrader@tusculum.edu or 423-636-0565. More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.