The Holston River and Cherokee Lake provide us with opportunities for boating, fishing, and kayaking.
The Holston River passes from one end of Hawkins County to the other, with the western end becoming Cherokee Lake. Unfortunately, the river and lake become places where trash gathers.
On Friday, Nov. 4, Care NET is organizing a cleanup along the Holston River at the Hugh B. Day Bridge on Rt. 66 just south of Rogersville.
Everyone is invited to join in the cleanup, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Hawkins County Solid Waste Department will pick up the trash that has been collected at 2 p.m.
To get to the site, take Highway 66 south out of Rogersville (past Walmart and continue on until you see the bridge). Turn right just before crossing the bridge, onto Flora Road. Find the easiest parking spot along the river bank.
Dress for the weather. Bring water. Bags, gloves and grabbers will be provided. If you have a pickup truck available, that would be a help to load up bags for pickup.
How does all this trash end up in the river and on the river bank? The short answer is: people put it there. When camping or picnicking, people leave behind bottles, cans or small propane tanks.
When people drive down nearby roads, they throw trash out windows or it blows out of their truck beds and ends up in stormwater drainage ditches that eventually carry the trash to the river and lake.
Care NET is a community-based group with members from Grainger, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, and Jefferson Counties.
All members are everyday citizens volunteering to work to preserve and protect the environment in our communities. Care NET is affiliated with the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and holds monthly meetings in Rogersville.