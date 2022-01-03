JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the Ballad Health service area, it is likely the sheer volume of cases will impact Ballad Health team members.
On Monday a significant majority of team members who work in the Cardiovascular Surgery department at Johnson City Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19.
In following CDC guidance for protection of patients and co-workers, those team members must remain out until cleared to return.
In order to ensure a safe environment for patients, any patient who needs cardiac bypass surgery, or other procedures which require immediate backup by the Cardiovascular Operating Room Staff will be transferred after consultation with their surgeon and medical team to either Holston Valley Medical Center or Bristol Regional Medical Center based upon patient preference.
This action is being taken solely for the protection of patients and staff, and we anticipate the resumption of the service as soon as the team members are able to return.