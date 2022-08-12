Rogersville City School will collaborate with the Hawkins County School System on the best way to utilize a state grant intended to boost career readiness.
Middle schools serving more than 100 students are eligible to receive up to $500,000 from the Innovative School Models Grant.
RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin announced during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that the school will be applying for the grant. Jarnagin noted, however that no decision has been made on what specific program will be coming to RCS if the grant is awarded.
RCS is an independent K-8 school that sends its graduates to Cherokee High School.
Jarnagin told the Review after Tuesday’s meeting that any program created with the Innovative School Models Grant will be done in collaboration with the Hawkins County School System.
The goal would be to prepare RCS students for Cherokee’s CTE (Career and Technical Education) and/or STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programs.
“We don’t know what we’re going to do with the grant, but we’re going to meet with the county and kind of feel that out,” Jarnagin said. “We’re going to try to somewhat mirror what they county is doing. We’re going to meet with (county CTE supervisor) Brandon Williams and see what they’re doing because eventually our students will end up in their system, so it should be a cooperative effort.”
Jarnagin added, “I believe in CTE, and there are some things they can do that we can’t. We’re going to look, at a minimum, at making our STEM program better. But, we want to work with the county so our focus and their focus will be in the same direction.”