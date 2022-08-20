The 80/20 rule, also known as Pareto’s Law, was named after Vilfredo Pareto who was an Italian economist in the early 20th century.
This approach is about how often times less equates to a lot more in terms of getting results and the law applies to all kinds of different things:
80% of a businesses sales come from 20% of it’s clients.
80% of wins in sports come from 20% of the athletes.
20% of activities create 80% of revenue for your business.
Identifying the highest impact priorities for your day can be super powerful especially when it comes to optimizing your personal wellness plan. So when it comes to health what can this look like? I like to think of it in two different ways.
The first one is to understand that of all the things you do for yourself in regards to getting healthier, 20% of what you decide to do for your health will have the greatest impact. Instead of trying to change everything and do it all perfectly, what are a select few things you can do that will have the greatest result?
Although the data doesn’t lie and we are learning how real bio individuality is, there are a few things I would consider to be universal.
Michael Pollan has a well known quote that says,
“Eat real food, not too much, mostly plants.”
I say that’s pretty right on.
Real food means there aren’t really any ingredients. If there are multiple ingredients then there should only be a few and they should be identifiable. I always feel like if i can’t pronounce an ingredient it probably shouldn’t go into my body.
Cutting out the processed stuff and sugar and focusing on whole foods via healthy fats, protein and fiber seems to work very well.
Another thing that seems to help many people is time restricted eating and / or intermittent fasting .
Giving your body a feeding window and then outside of that window allowing it to do all the other miraculous things it wants to do if it doesn’t have to be digesting food can be unbelievably beneficial for almost every chronic issue imaginable. A 12 hour window is not to be underestimated in terms of results and I believe this to be a good starting point for most people. This means if you finish your dinner at 7 don’t eat anything again until at least 7 am.
Of course movement / exercise is a universal yes but what works for you will be for you to decide. What do you enjoy? Walking, running, biking, hiking yoga? It doesn’t have to be anything strenuous or long winded either. You’d be shocked what a little movement can do for your body, mind and spirit. Couple movement with being outdoors while you do it (preferably getting yourself under the morning sunlight) and you’re really on to something !
The last thing I would say to remember is that whatever you focus on grows. If you’re watching the news you’ll likely perceive your world through a lens of doom and gloom.
If you focus on making your little corner of the world more beautiful then you will see that come alive too. Staying positive equates to quicker positive results.
The other way I’ve heard of the 80/20 rule applied to health is to be on your plan 80 percent of the time and the other 20 percent allow yourself to do what you please.
This transfers for many people into what I’ve heard called a cheat day. So an example would be Sunday through Friday you stick to your regiment and Saturday is party day so do whatever you want . Maybe it’s Saturday and Sunday that are both party days for you .
The coolest thing I’ve noticed for myself and other people who have implemented this practice is that this freedom to still be able to do whatever you want a day or two per week makes the regiment during the week much more doable. Also I notice that because I’ve spent most of the week doing things a certain way and feel so great once I have a cheat day I notice such a difference in the way I feel that I end up still wanting to carry some portion of my health regiment on through the cheat days as well.
When I first began my health journey I was way too strict and failed miserably. The truth is that an unperfected plan often works better than a super regimented one. My hope is that the 80/20 rule will give you the motivation to start considering what a few things are that you could do to add greater wellness into your world without all the overwhelm. You can do it!
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com