For people who want to help others, who are curious about why people behave the way they do and how they can overcome mental health challenges, the occupation of clinical psychologist can be an attractive one.
Clinical psychologists help their patients discover whether they have existing or potential mental disorders. They conduct observation, interviews and tests. They work with patients on programs of treatment.
According to All Psychology Schools, clinical psychologists will perform the following job duties:
• Identify psychological, behavioral or emotional issues and disorders.
• Develop and implement treatment plans and therapeutic processes.
• Help patients define goals and create action plans to achieve personal, social, educational and vocational growth and change.
• Monitor progress on an ongoing basis.
• Teach classes.
• Conduct and publish research.
Becoming a Psychologist
Anyone who wants to become a psychologist will need to commit to formal education. Any four-year degree is acceptable, though one in education, sociology or psychology is considered good preparation. The next step is to receive a master’s degree in psychology as a minimum. Many go on to earn doctoral degrees in psychology as well.
Most psychologists need to be licensed and obtain certification, though this varies by state. State requirements can be found at the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards.
In addition, the American Board of Professional Psychology awards specialty certification in 15 areas of psychology such as clinical health psychology, couple and family psychology and rehabilitation psychology.
Most jobs require some experience which can be obtained through an internship, often before being licensed.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists the following skills as important for anyone who wants to be a clinical psychologist:
• Analytical skills.
• Communication skills.
• Integrity.
• Interpersonal skills.
• Observational skills.
• Patience.
• Problem-solving skills.
Job Outlook
As of 2020, there were 178,900 psychologists in the United States. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that over the next ten years, that will grow by eight percent.
Much of the growth is expected because the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on people’s mental health, thus increasing the demand for services. There is also expected to be growth in the use of psychological services in schools, hospitals, mental health centers and social service agencies, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
More research has created an increased awareness of the connection between mental health and learning. It has increased the demand for school psychologists who can assist with socio-emotional learning.
Likewise, commercial organizations are expected to continue to use organizational psychologists for job recruitment and retention, training and human resource needs.
Many psychologists have private practices where they set their own hours and others work as independent consultants. Evening and weekend shifts are common for those in private practice and those who work in hospitals and healthcare facilities.