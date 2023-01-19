The annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march began Monday in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse and concluded at the Russell Chapel AME Zion Church which hosted a program.
Seven people marched but they were met by a larger crowd in the church for the special service. The traditional walk first began in 2010 by the Reverend James Snapp. The annual MLK Day hadn’t been held for the past two years with the 2021 cancelation due to COVID, and 2022 due to a blizzard.
Pastor Pamela Hoard led the people who came to march in the song, ”We Shall Overcome”.
Not everyone was able to walk but there were many who came for the service following. Inside the church 28 members attended the special service.
“Seven people marched”, Pastor Hoard told her congregation. “And we all know that is God’s perfect number. Let us sing, Glory to the Newborn King”.
Dr. Kings’ Legacy
Hoard also spoke of what the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King JR. stood for.
“Black rights, heritage, past and future, with new connections of future generations.”
Dr. King’s legacy itself began as a preacher and a man of God. There was a message in many famous quotes from King which inspires hope and love to this day.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that”.
Guest speakers included Reverend Ward, Elder Roy Charles, Minister Jimmy Leaper, and live music by the very talented C.J. Colston.
The legendary Rosa Parks, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other historical black leaders were mentioned in tribute for black rights and equality.
Historic Poetry
There was also a piece of historic poetry read by Sister Casandra Palmer titled “Hey Black Child”, written by Useni Eugene Perkins in 1975.
Originally written for his musical, Black Fairy, the poem has had other significant meanings. Perkins was a leader of the Black Arts Movement of the 1960’s and 70’s.
The poem ends with, “Hey black child, be what you can be. Learn what you can be, Learn what you must learn, Do what you can do, And tomorrow your nation will be what you want it to be.”
Plaque Presented
The late Reverend Snapp from Lyons Chapel once said, “Don’t let small disagreements divide us”.
Snapp is known for his vision to establish Hawkins County Ministry Alliance. A plaque was presented in honor of Snapp to Snapp’s sister, Patricia Charles, by Pastor Hoard. Charles is one of three surviving sisters of Snapps’.
Pastor Hoard told her congregation, “Walk a little higher, straighter and more with purpose. To the Lord so much thanks. Grace will lead us home”.