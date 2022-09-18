The Northeast Regional Health Office announced that updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the local health departments.
Although current positive cases are well below Hawkins County's two pea periods in September of 2021 and this past January, new COVID cases are still being reported every day.
According to the Tennessee Health Department for the two week period between Sept. 28 and Aug. 10 Hawkins County averaged 20.5 new cases reported per day.
That's well below the previous two weeks (Aug. 14-27) when 52.1 new cases were reported every day.
According to the Health Department, Over a seven day period last week 26.6 percent of COVID tests administered by medical official in Hawkins County per positive.
All individuals over the age of 12 years are eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster if they have completed the primary series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.
“Vaccination remains the best protection we have against COVID-19,” said Medical Director of the Northeast Regional Health Offices, Dr. David Kirschke. “Anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including the updated booster dose, should do so.”
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to talk with their health care providers regarding vaccination for themselves and their children.
The updated COVID-19 vaccine booster increases protection against the virus variants currently circulating, is safe and effective.
Hawkins County Heath Department officein Church Hill is located at 247 Silver Lake Road. For more information call (423) 357-5341.
The Hawkins County Health Department office in Rogersville is located at 201 Park Blvd. For more information call (423) 272-7641.
For information about the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters call your local health department or visit https://covid19.tn.gov/