Mount Carmel Elementary School held a Presidential Mock Election on Monday, November 2nd. Students, K-4th grade, have been studying about the election and how the voting process takes place. They have been reading, discussing, and learning about how important the President’s job is and all of the responsibilities that come with the title of President.
Students had the opportunity to go through the voting process and cast their vote. They arrived at the voting area, signed their name, and entered into the voting room. Each student cast their vote electronically and even received an official
“I Voted” sticker. The students were anxious for the results to be announced. They were happy to have their voice heard within their school.
The results were: President Donald Trump 87.1%, Joe Biden 12.9%